Psagot Investment House LTD Lifted Its Holding in Oracle(Orcl) (ORCL) by $1.05 Million; As Intelsat S A (I) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Fir Tree Increased Holding

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 233,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 1.52 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.86 million, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.84. About 521,713 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Oracle(Orcl) (ORCL) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 19,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 194,375 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.44M, up from 174,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Oracle(Orcl) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $56.71. About 3.28 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/05/2018 – Monster Announces Scott Gutz As Chief Executive Officer; 18/05/2018 – Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service and Financial Services Enable Next-Gen Blockchain Innovators; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technologi; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX SAYS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 26/03/2018 – Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. Invited to Participate in the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Platform Beta Program; 12/04/2018 – LeaseAccelerator chosen by ten new Oracle-centric companies for ASC 842 compliance; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL FINAL DIV/SHR 130 RUPEES; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Innovations Empower Smarter, More Successful Project Delivery; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Java SE 10 Release Arrives

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,133 shares to 163,362 shares, valued at $31.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P R(Xrt) (XRT) by 17,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,433 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

