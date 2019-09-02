Psagot Investment House LTD Lifted Its Holding in General Mls (GIS) by $1.60 Million; As Freeport (FCX) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Moore Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Holding

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 837.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 1.68M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 1.88 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.17 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.19. About 12.32 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280972 – BLUE CUBE OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 21/03/2018 – Indonesia’s lnalum expects to line up Freeport sale bank financing soon; 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN SAYS TALKS WITH INDONESIAN GOV’T `AMICABLE’; 24/04/2018 – Materials Down After Freeport Earnings – Materials Roundup; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: RESOLUTION OF INDONESIA ENVIRONMENT CLAIM `OPEN ITEM’; 28/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN FCX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.05/SHR; 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Grasberg Block Cave Development Capital to Approximate $6.4B Between 2008 and 2023; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 GOLD SALES OF 610 THOUSAND OUNCES WERE LOWER THAN JANUARY 2018 ESTIMATE OF 675 THOUSAND OUNCES; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CEO SAYS FREEPORT’S GRASBERG COPPER MINE DEAL SEEN GETTING CLOSER; 24/04/2018 – Fuel Cycle Exchange (FCX) Debuts at MarTech Conference

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 261.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 31,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 43,380 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 2.61 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 316 shares to 2,545 shares, valued at $4.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Russell2000(Iwm (IWM) by 12,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,323 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $3.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 46,600 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $17.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 111,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,106 shares, and cut its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.27 million activity. 50,000 shares valued at $524,340 were bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.