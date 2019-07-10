Psagot Investment House LTD Lifted Its General Mls (GIS) Holding; Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Calfrac Well Services had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, March 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by National Bank Canada on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. See Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) latest ratings:

20/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold New Target: $3.75 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Buy New Target: $4.35 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $7.5 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $5 Maintain

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased General Mls Inc (GIS) stake by 261.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Psagot Investment House Ltd acquired 31,380 shares as General Mls Inc (GIS)’s stock rose 17.85%. The Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 43,380 shares with $2.25 million value, up from 12,000 last quarter. General Mls Inc now has $32.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.31. About 3.34M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $280.54 million. The firm offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries. It currently has negative earnings.

The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.97. About 768,541 shares traded or 158.97% up from the average. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Single Households Are On The Rise. Could This Be The Next Investing Trend? – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Signal Says General Mills Stock Could Stay Hot – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Plant-based protein bar, GoodBelly Probiotics among new products from General Mills – Minneapolis – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Mills had 24 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 21. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold” on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by BMO Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity. CLARK R KERRY had sold 7,849 shares worth $347,376.

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased Cons’ Spdr(Xlp) (XLP) stake by 234,445 shares to 292,360 valued at $16.40M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pepsico (Pep) (NYSE:PEP) stake by 5,176 shares and now owns 146,478 shares. Ishares Dj (Ita (ITA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter accumulated 0.26% or 42,102 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Management owns 5,460 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Hemenway Trust Limited Liability Co, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 15,160 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 1.12M shares. Wallace Cap Mngmt Inc reported 1.82% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.1% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 116,094 shares. Cannell Peter B accumulated 4,995 shares. Accuvest Glob reported 9,573 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 43,721 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund holds 0.13% or 11,864 shares. Johnson Financial Gru holds 0.1% or 21,010 shares in its portfolio. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 24,258 shares. Central National Bank & Trust And Comm owns 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Girard Ptnrs has invested 0.62% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 8,510 are owned by Oxbow Advsr Ltd.