Psagot Investment House LTD Lifted Holding in Chevron New (CVX) as Stock Rose; Shareholder American Trust Investment Advisors Upped Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 699.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 6,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 7,434 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $916,000, up from 930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $117.84. About 2.65 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 55% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/20/2018 03:21 PM; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF ONE DOLLAR AND TWELVE CENTS ($1.12) PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES 2ND WHEATSTONE TRAIN STARTING IN 2Q 2018

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 70,923 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 62,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 2.16M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial(Xli) (XLI) by 169,632 shares to 148,520 shares, valued at $11.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 93,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.68M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares(Tip Us) (TIP).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Chevron Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas Inc reported 94,180 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has 29,142 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Incorporated has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Farmers Tru Com has 0.37% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 10,714 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Lc accumulated 13,436 shares. Johnson Financial Group Inc Inc has invested 0.38% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 10,000 shares. California-based Stevens First Principles Invest Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Commercial Bank Of Stockton holds 1.65% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 26,008 shares. Btr Capital Mngmt Inc has 117,216 shares for 2.77% of their portfolio. Franklin Street Nc holds 81,461 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated holds 0.06% or 284,500 shares in its portfolio. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Incorporated invested in 1.73% or 139,950 shares. Legacy Partners Inc reported 1.35% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cibc has invested 2.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Co holds 0.18% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 36,502 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Limited Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1,567 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 1.38 million shares stake. Jnba owns 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 318 shares. Cadence Bank Na stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Stifel reported 859,204 shares stake. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx reported 20,825 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. 223,402 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd. Capital Inv Advsr Ltd Liability owns 19,972 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Sei Invests Company owns 689,822 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Co has 0.71% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 7,250 were reported by Karpas Strategies Lc. Stratos Wealth Limited has invested 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moors Cabot holds 0.34% or 102,108 shares.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18M and $129.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7,936 shares to 41,144 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 13,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,440 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.