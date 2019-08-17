Psagot Investment House LTD Lifted Fedex Corp(Fdx) (FDX) Holding By $302,089; Qualys (QLYS) Sentiment Is 1.26

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased Fedex Corp(Fdx) (FDX) stake by 2.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Psagot Investment House Ltd acquired 1,669 shares as Fedex Corp(Fdx) (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 76,286 shares with $13.84M value, up from 74,617 last quarter. Fedex Corp(Fdx) now has $40.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $156. About 1.56M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – RPT-FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 21/03/2018 – Tony Plohetski: BREAKING: Authorities responding to FedEx facility in Austin for suspicious package. Call came in at 9:32; 20/03/2018 – FDX: WILL RECOVER BY 4TH QTR TNT VOLUME LOST AFTER CYBERATTACK; 24/03/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: FedEx Ground Package System is no longer considering building a $259 million hub in Greenwood; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO TRANSFER $6B OF U.S. PENSION PLAN OBLIGATIONS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N – CONFIRMED THAT A PACKAGE DETONATED AT A SAN ANTONIO FEDEX GROUND FACILITY EARLY THIS MORNING; 20/03/2018 – Officials probe explosion at FedEx facility in Texas; 20/03/2018 – WBIR-TV: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 23/04/2018 – FedEx Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 1

Qualys Inc (QLYS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 112 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 89 sold and trimmed stakes in Qualys Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 31.59 million shares, down from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Qualys Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 69 Increased: 86 New Position: 26.

Goodman Financial Corp holds 3.62% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. for 85,835 shares. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owns 457,544 shares or 2.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Capital Management Inc has 2.01% invested in the company for 523,292 shares. The United Kingdom-based Herald Investment Management Ltd has invested 1.83% in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 110,902 shares.

The stock increased 2.38% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $84.3. About 269,010 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) has declined 1.97% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 02/04/2018 – QUALYS BUYS 1MOBILITY; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS BRINGS WEB APPLICATION SECURITY TO DEVOPS; 12/04/2018 – Illumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 26/03/2018 – Nicolas Chaillan Joins Qualys as Federal Chief Technology Officer; 29/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Qualys Security Conference Jun 14; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees 2Q Rev $66.8M-$67.3M; 03/05/2018 – Qualys To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees FY18 Rev $276.8M-$278.5M; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q REV. $64.9M, EST. $63.9M

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.31 billion. The firm offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. It has a 51.97 P/E ratio. The Company’s integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables clients to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Fincl Bank owns 19,180 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 49,320 shares. Founders Cap Management Lc invested in 3.97% or 59,617 shares. Woodstock Corp holds 0.12% or 3,715 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) has 0.05% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Suntrust Banks holds 0.04% or 40,121 shares in its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Ltd Liability Company stated it has 7,571 shares. Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm, a Israel-based fund reported 15,568 shares. Ellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation reported 18,400 shares stake. Cwm Ltd Com holds 0.63% or 173,060 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). First Citizens Bancorp And Trust Com holds 0.06% or 2,788 shares in its portfolio. F&V Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 33,715 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.06% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 742,797 shares. Accredited Invsts Incorporated holds 1,123 shares.

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx has $262 highest and $14300 lowest target. $199’s average target is 27.56% above currents $156 stock price. FedEx had 37 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, June 26. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $193 target in Monday, March 18 report. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Loop Capital Markets maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bernstein on Thursday, June 20. Daiwa Securities downgraded FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Thursday, March 21 to “Hold” rating. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $200 target. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20.