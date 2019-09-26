Psagot Investment House LTD Increases Position in Wex (WEX); Capital Innovations Increases Position in Brf Sa (BRFS)

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 131.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 12,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 22,470 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.68M, up from 9,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $203.48. About 83,164 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Net $48.6M; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 05/04/2018 – WEX Names Anant Patel as New European Managing Director; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 17.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 4,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The institutional investor held 30,834 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34 million, up from 26,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 2.51M shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 26/04/2018 – Brazil’s BRF shareholders confirm Parente as chairman in board overhaul; 13/04/2018 – Aberdeen urges voting system change to replace Brazil’s BRF board; 05/03/2018 – BRF SAYS ISSUES INVESTIGATED BY POLICE POSE NO THREAT TO HEALTH; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings On BRF; 17/04/2018 – BRF’S FURLAN: CONFLICT NEEDS TO END AT HOLDERS MEETING; 17/04/2018 – BRF’S FURLAN: CO. VALUE HAS BEEN DESTROYED BY POWER DISPUTE; 27/04/2018 – PREVI DOESN’T PLAN TO EXIT BRF IN SHORT TERM: GENSO; 11/04/2018 – BRF Board Fight Intensifies as Cruz Exits Diniz-Proposed Slate; 13/03/2018 – Brazil’s BRF sued in U.S. after ex-CEO arrest, food safety probe; 16/03/2018 – Brazil sees solution for ban on BRF poultry exports to EU

More notable recent BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pork market disruption expected to continue – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why BRF S.A. Stock Climbed 37.1% in April – Motley Fool” published on May 10, 2019, Twst.com published: “BRF SA: Announcement to the Market â€“ 2019 Tender Offer – Launch Press Release – The Wall Street Transcript” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 6-K/A BRF SA For: Sep 30 – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “BRF SA: Announcement to the Market â€“ Sale of SATS – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37M and $38.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 70,900 shares to 15,840 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 6,875 shares to 1,730 shares, valued at $259,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Spdr(Xle (XLE) by 377,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Celgene(Celg) (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.48, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold WEX shares while 79 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 1.24% more from 40.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 2,751 shares. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 4 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association has invested 0.08% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Swiss Bankshares has invested 0.02% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Navellier & owns 8,790 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Junto Capital Mngmt LP stated it has 2.37% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Bamco holds 0.38% or 450,000 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Limited holds 0.8% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) or 121,591 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 0.07% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Metropolitan Life Co New York holds 0.05% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 14,358 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Com owns 6,375 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment has invested 0.12% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Crescent Park Mngmt Lp, a California-based fund reported 4,207 shares.