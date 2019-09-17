Psagot Investment House LTD Increases Position in Palo Alto Networks (PANW); As Arista Networks (ANET) Share Price Declined, Arete Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $887,120

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 80.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 823 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $214,000, down from 4,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $244.68. About 391,010 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – Arista Introduces New Platforms for Cloud and Enterprise Customers; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Arista Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANET); 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 2040.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 42,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 44,102 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.99 million, up from 2,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $212.42. About 955,029 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc holds 27,551 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 23 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtnrs Lp has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Axa owns 0.26% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 323,659 shares. Js invested in 0.98% or 33,000 shares. Wetherby Asset invested in 0.07% or 3,124 shares. Blair William & Il stated it has 0.15% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Exane Derivatives holds 294 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.32% or 972,681 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 180 shares. 36,240 were accumulated by Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc. Georgia-based Aurora Inv Counsel has invested 0.95% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Diker Ltd Com accumulated 34,700 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 1,101 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 6,875 shares to 1,730 shares, valued at $259,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard(Vcsh) (VCSH) by 21,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,011 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 18.58% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.83 per share. ANET’s profit will be $166.32 million for 28.19 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.36% negative EPS growth.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $515.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 1,683 shares to 29,446 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 116,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

