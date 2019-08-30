Psagot Investment House LTD Increases Holding in Lennar(Len) (LEN); As Galmed Pharmaceuticals LTD (GLMD) Stock Value Declined, Holder Nantahala Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $317,600

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 39,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The hedge fund held 794,701 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49M, down from 834,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.82M market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.44. About 20,235 shares traded. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) has declined 56.39% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GLMD News: 16/04/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Host Post-EASL Key Opinion Leader Call on the Scientific Rationale and Clinical Development of Aramch; 27/03/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Present New Scientific Data on the Mechanism by Which Aramchol Exerts its Effect on Fibrosis at EASL; 15/03/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLMD.O : MAXIM RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals 4Q EPS 17c; 03/04/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS – ENTERED INTO SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH BIOTECHNOLOGY VALUE FUND, L.P. AND CERTAIN OF ITS AFFILIATES; 07/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 14; 13/03/2018 Galmed Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 27c; 09/05/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD – REAFFIRMING SCHEDULE OF RELEASE OF ARREST STUDY TOP LINE RESULTS; 16/04/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Host Post-EASL Key Opinion Leader Call on the Scientific Rationale and Clinical Development of Aramchol™ for NASH; 27/04/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 30

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Lennar(Len) (LEN) by 46.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 132,612 shares as the company's stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 414,839 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.36 million, up from 282,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Lennar(Len) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $50.95. About 507,766 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500.

More notable recent Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi's Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga" on August 06, 2019

