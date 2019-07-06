Psagot Investment House LTD Increased Its Position in Lennar(Len) (LEN) by $6.50 Million; As Intrexon (XON) Market Value Declined, Wellington Shields & Company Has Raised Position by $720,000

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Lennar(Len) (LEN) by 46.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 132,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 414,839 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.36M, up from 282,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Lennar(Len) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $48.28. About 2.67 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – STUART MILLER WILL CONTINUE HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE WITH LENNAR AS NEWLY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 83.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 144,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 315,800 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 171,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.73. About 1.25 million shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 69.39% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.82% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Intrexon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XON); 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – Oxitec Launches Field Trial in Brazil for Next Generation Addition to Friendly™ Mosquitoes Platform; 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase Ib/IIa Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Di; 01/05/2018 – Intrexon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – ISOLATION & RECOMBINANT EXPRESSION OF A NOVEL GENE FROM OPIUM POPPY ENCODING ENZYME, THEBAINE SYNTHASE; 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – The Cayman Government and Oxitec Launch Innovative Pilot to Suppress Aedes aegypti; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase lb/lla Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Diabetes

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP) by 7,586 shares to 18,310 shares, valued at $801,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 12,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,670 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold XON shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 121.18 million shares or 4.88% more from 115.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 51,381 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 15,231 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) or 974 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Co Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 4,369 shares. 842,665 are owned by First Eagle Ltd Company. Lagoda Limited Partnership holds 103,388 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Peloton Wealth Strategists stated it has 0.14% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Third Security Llc owns 67.79M shares or 53.2% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 136,800 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar stated it has 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Bluecrest Capital Limited, a Guernsey-based fund reported 12,880 shares. 86,544 are held by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va. State Bank Of Mellon owns 311,585 shares. Greenwich Wealth Lc owns 50,001 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $17.62 million activity.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Dj (Itb (ITB) by 37,618 shares to 19,156 shares, valued at $675,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares France (EWQ) by 203,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.26M shares, and cut its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).