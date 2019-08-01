Psagot Investment House LTD Increased Autozone (AZO) Stake by $750,592 as Market Valuation Rose; As Centene Del (CNC) Market Valuation Rose, York Capital Management Global Advisors Upped by $21.54 Million Its Position

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 131.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 406,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 716,442 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.04 million, up from 310,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $52.09. About 4.09 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 35.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 733 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 2,780 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 2,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $21.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1123.04. About 249,649 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

