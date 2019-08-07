Psagot Investment House LTD Holding In General Mls (GIS) Was Has Boosted; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.15 Million

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 8,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 483,981 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.66 million, down from 492,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $130.77. About 6.68M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 261.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 31,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 43,380 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 3.23M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 217,265 shares. California-based Churchill Corporation has invested 0.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Beacon Financial Grp has 1.12% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 3,697 are owned by Provident Invest. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc stated it has 2.27% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Scotland Public Ltd has 167,606 shares for 4.7% of their portfolio. Staley Advisers accumulated 2.35% or 227,560 shares. Spinnaker Tru owns 80,173 shares. Pension invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 1.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 0.03% or 341 shares. Lincluden Limited owns 49,374 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2,209 shares. Weik Capital Mgmt invested 3.09% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Osher Van De Voorde Invest Management holds 64,269 shares or 3.99% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.35 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Earnings Disappointments – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday:JNJ, SQ, ILMN, ACB – Investorplace.com” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mostly Strong Results For Big Banks, And J&J Another Solid Earnings Performer – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Bancorporation And Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 300 shares. Blackrock holds 0.1% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 41.35 million shares. Essex Svcs Inc owns 5,919 shares. The Louisiana-based Waters Parkerson And Communication Ltd has invested 1.53% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Glovista Investments Ltd holds 6,294 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank holds 0.08% or 9,938 shares. Jensen Inv Management Inc holds 0.02% or 24,420 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Capital Management reported 0.01% stake. Colonial Trust Advisors holds 0.16% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 16,252 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 240,693 shares. Moreover, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel has 0.07% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 10,200 shares. 60,450 are held by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. West Chester Cap Advisors Incorporated invested 0.49% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Dean Invest Associates Limited Co reported 35,239 shares. Northside Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Spdr(Xlv (XLV) by 105,924 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $115.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 4,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,973 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Djia(Dia) (DIA).

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why General Mills Stock Is Up 38% So Far This Year – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Signs a Stock’s Dividend Might Be at Risk – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Need To Know: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.