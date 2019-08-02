Psagot Investment House LTD Has Upped Kla (KLAC) Position; Renaissance Technologies Has Decreased By $3.13 Million Its Steelcase (SCS) Position

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased Kla (KLAC) stake by 861.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Psagot Investment House Ltd acquired 15,070 shares as Kla (KLAC)’s stock rose 8.22%. The Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 16,820 shares with $2.01M value, up from 1,750 last quarter. Kla now has $22.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.77. About 2.81M shares traded or 74.20% up from the average. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – IN LIGHT OF PENDING ACQUISITION BY KLA-TENCOR CORPORATION, CO WILL NOT PROVIDE GUIDANCE OTHER THAN WITH RESPECT TO QTRLY REVENUES; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS $2B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH, EQUITY VALUE OF ABOUT $3.4B; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Acquire Orbotech In Deal With Equity Value Of About $3.4 Billion — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: KLA-Tencor Rtgs Same On Purchase Of Orbotech; 02/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Announces Upcoming Investor Presentation; 26/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP KLAC.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased Steelcase Inc (SCS) stake by 29.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Renaissance Technologies Llc analyzed 223,900 shares as Steelcase Inc (SCS)'s stock declined 1.00%. The Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 530,600 shares with $7.72M value, down from 754,500 last quarter. Steelcase Inc now has $1.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.65. About 561,051 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500.

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Is Yielding 3.4% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Steelcase Inc.’s (NYSE:SCS) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Steelcase Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Raymond James: Steelcase A Strong Buy After Wednesday’s ‘Puzzling’ Decline – Benzinga” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE â€“ Powering Teams Anywhere at Work NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) stake by 1.40 million shares to 3.12 million valued at $462.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) stake by 17,700 shares and now owns 2.35 million shares. Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset holds 0% or 999 shares. C M Bidwell And Assocs stated it has 3,240 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Earnest Prns Ltd Company has invested 0.45% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Millennium Management Ltd Llc reported 51,432 shares. 966,357 are owned by Bancorp Of America Corporation De. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 68,842 shares. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 602 shares. Citadel Advsrs Llc accumulated 0% or 316,931 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0.04% or 428,127 shares. Axa reported 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Seabridge Inv Advsrs Limited owns 251,226 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Moreover, Victory Cap Mgmt has 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Qs Invsts Limited Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.44M for 9.68 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased Spdr Series Trust (XOP) stake by 93,678 shares to 1.68M valued at $51.63 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Industrial(Xli) (XLI) stake by 169,632 shares and now owns 148,520 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). 281 were reported by Sun Life Fincl. First Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.23% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 966,488 shares. Washington Trust owns 36,409 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. The Connecticut-based Tuttle Tactical Mgmt has invested 0.3% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 81,389 shares stake. Omers Administration Corporation owns 0.02% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 12,900 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 19.78M shares. Raymond James Assocs holds 136,195 shares. Moreover, Capital Mngmt Assocs Ny has 0.44% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Millennium Mngmt Limited Company reported 45,090 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fort Point Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 1,677 shares. Psagot Inv House reported 0.08% stake. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 0% or 2,760 shares. Manufacturers Life Communications The stated it has 0.02% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

More notable recent KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Does KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance" on July 19, 2019

Among 8 analysts covering KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. KLA-Tencor had 16 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS. The stock of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of KLAC in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The stock of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, March 7. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $160 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Goldman Sachs. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of KLAC in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. J.P. Morgan initiated the shares of KLAC in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating.