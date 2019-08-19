Psagot Investment House LTD Has Upped Its Intel (Intc) (INTC) Position; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Control4 (CTRL)

Among 2 analysts covering Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Control4 Corp has $31 highest and $2400 lowest target. $26.33’s average target is 10.12% above currents $23.91 stock price. Control4 Corp had 4 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) earned “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Friday, May 10. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, May 14 by Roth Capital. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. See Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) latest ratings:

14/05/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral New Target: $24.0000 Downgrade

13/05/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $33.0000 New Target: $24.0000 Downgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $31 Maintain

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased Intel (Intc) (INTC) stake by 10.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Psagot Investment House Ltd acquired 5,775 shares as Intel (Intc) (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 60,953 shares with $3.27M value, up from 55,178 last quarter. Intel (Intc) now has $206.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 23.34 million shares traded or 3.43% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – INTEL EXTENDS ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN UNTIL 2019; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 14/03/2018 – @petenajarian is looking to hit another home run with his Fast Pitch on $INTC; 22/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Is in Place (Correct); 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Acquisition Alternatives Including Possible Bid For; 16/05/2018 – EE Times: Samsung Lengthen Chip Sales Lead Over Intel; 19/03/2018 – Intel’s Bryant Would Serve as Chmn Until Conclusion of 2019 Annual Meeting if Electe; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 03/04/2018 – Acer Announces Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with the Latest Intel Core i+ Processors

Among 11 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.90’s average target is 15.91% above currents $46.5 stock price. Intel had 30 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of INTC in report on Friday, April 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 10 by Mizuho. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Wedbush. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, April 5. The stock has “Sell” rating by Northland Capital on Monday, February 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 22 by Bank of America. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of INTC in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Market Perform” rating. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Friday, April 26. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $6300 target.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Analyst Moves: INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bear turns neutral on Intel – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased Pimco Tot(Bond) (BOND) stake by 20,240 shares to 1,959 valued at $207,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Celgene(Celg) (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 142,420 shares and now owns 13,020 shares. Visa Inc (V Us) (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Athena Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 40,934 shares. Moors Cabot Inc stated it has 311,858 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation invested in 76,683 shares. Schulhoff And invested in 46,062 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De invested 2.44% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lingohr And Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh stated it has 1.04% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.59% or 685,345 shares. Horrell Mgmt holds 0.01% or 335 shares in its portfolio. Credit Cap Invs Ltd Co reported 37,600 shares stake. Martin Mgmt Ltd reported 6,227 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 783 shares. Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated, California-based fund reported 96,700 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel invested in 21,532 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Aristotle Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions for the connected home or business in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $640.77 million. It offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices in the home automation market. It has a 15.89 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Control4 product line comprises the Control4 home operating system and the associated application software, and software development kits .

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold Control4 Corporation shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 7.41% less from 22.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% of its portfolio in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). Lincluden Mngmt Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). Moreover, Ameriprise Fin has 0% invested in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc holds 0.01% or 13,812 shares in its portfolio. Connors Investor Inc holds 0.21% or 92,928 shares in its portfolio. Petrus Trust Lta stated it has 10,867 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). Interactive Fincl Advisors reported 0% stake. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research accumulated 0% or 26,409 shares. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0% or 20,411 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 41,104 shares stake. Essex Limited Liability Company accumulated 67,471 shares. Moreover, Pdts Prtnrs Lc has 0.04% invested in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) for 43,100 shares. Brinker reported 41,608 shares.

More notable recent Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Best High-Growth Stocks to Buy for Young Investors – Investorplace.com” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Monday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: KOMP – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Digitaljournal.com published: “NASDAQ:CTRL Investor Alert: Lawsuit Filed in Effort to Halt the Takeover of Control4 Corporation – Press Release – Digital Journal” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Control4 (CTRL) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Control4 Corp (CTRL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.