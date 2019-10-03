Psagot Investment House LTD Has Upped Holding in Verint Sys (VRNT); Bluemountain Capital Management Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Has Lifted by $4.85 Million

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Verint Sys Inc (VRNT) by 7310.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 160,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 162,442 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.74 million, up from 2,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $43.76. About 415,175 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 14/05/2018 – Global Research Commissioned by Verint Shows Consumers Becoming More Comfortable with Automation in Work Environments; 28/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – NSO TO REMAIN INDEPENDENT CO WITHIN VERINT; 08/03/2018 – Verint Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Verint Experts Share Insights This Month on the Power of Automation and Workforce Engagement to Create Competitive Advantage; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1; 28/05/2018 – VRNT: Scoop by @SimonWSJ U.S. software firm Verint Systems is in talks to buy Israeli company NSO Group for about $1 Billion; 04/04/2018 – Verint Introduces Facial Recognition Technology Built for Real-World Environments; 10/04/2018 – Verint Workforce Management Receives Perfect Customer Satisfaction Scores in Multiple Categories of New Market Report; 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expect Total Annual Rev of $1.230 B With a Range of +/- 2%

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 538,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 3.25 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.99 million, up from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.04. About 15.60 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction with Teva and Announces Preferred Share Exchange Agreement with BVF Partners L.P; 26/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – ON MARCH 23, GOT PARAGRAPH IV CERTIFICATION NOTICE LETTER REGARDING ANDA BY TEVA FOR GENERIC VERSION OF 20MG HETLIOZ CAPSULE; 03/04/2018 – KC Bus Journal: Teva sells OP business segment; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: STILL EXPECT TO SELL $4 BLN WORTH OF GENERIC DRUGS IN U.S. IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE TEVA PHARMA USA, ALPHARMA PHARMA, ORPHAN EUROPE SARL, HERITAGE LIFE SCIENCES; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 27/04/2018 – Teva Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE® (glatiramer acetate injection) 40 mg/mL; 21/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD TEVA.TA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21 SHEKELS FROM 20 SHEKELS; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: MIGRAINE DRUG LIKELY TO BE APPROVED FOR QUARTERLY DOSAGE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VRNT shares while 76 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 59.88 million shares or 38.13% less from 96.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 0.02% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) or 13,761 shares. 312,836 were accumulated by Prudential Fincl. Blackrock accumulated 4.79M shares. 27,449 were accumulated by Granite Investment Prns Ltd Liability. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.06% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Comerica State Bank reported 8,331 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Delaware-based Dupont Management has invested 0.02% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.03% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 29,000 shares. Moreover, United Serv Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 72,551 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 10,782 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company accumulated 22,173 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc invested 0.01% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Envestnet Asset Management holds 42,555 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kennedy Capital Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 325,734 shares.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Med Reit Inc by 60,133 shares to 559,515 shares, valued at $5.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares( Aaxj (AAXJ) by 175,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 474,027 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard(Vcsh) (VCSH).

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $393.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 41,672 shares to 10,292 shares, valued at $511,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co (Put) by 55,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).