Psagot Investment House LTD Has Upped Holding in Conagra Brands (CAG) as Stock Declined; Mkp Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (Put) (TEVA) as Stock Declined

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (TEVA) by 45.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 42,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $7.02. About 19.92M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 26/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of Lialda® in the United States; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE ALSO ISSUED FOR 46 JOBS AT TEVA PARSIPPANY PLANT; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 090713 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA; 26/03/2018 – VANDA GOT PARAGRAPH IV NOTE ON TEVA ANDA ON HETLIOZ GENERIC; 07/03/2018 – Teva Boosts Bond Offering to $4.5 Billion Amid Strong Demand; 23/05/2018 – Teva Pharm says FDA to decide on migraine drug on Sept 16; 21/05/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Falls For 3rd Wk, Aubagio Declines: MS; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 202897 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA; 26/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of Lialda in the United States; 02/05/2018 – TEVA DECIDES NOT TO SELL SLE ISRAEL DISTRIBUTION COMPANY

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 1547.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 167,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 177,900 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94 million, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 2.49M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Organic Net Sales Growth Near High End of Range of -2% to Flat; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. Sees FY Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.05; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – LENNY WILL SUCCEED STEVEN F. GOLDSTONE AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 04/05/2018 – Jana, ConAgra end standstill as Pinnacle Foods comes under pressure to sell; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker’s Proposed $285M Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Brand Likely ‘Substantially to Lessen Competition’; 20/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Inc expected to post earnings of 56 cents a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS REPORTS NET SALES AND EPS GROWTH IN THIRD QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Daniel Crawford, CEO, President, and Director for Right On Brands, Inc. is Featured in an Exclusive New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. 3Q Adj EPS 61c; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CEO SEAN CONNOLLY SPEAKS ON CALL

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Spdr(Xlv (XLV) by 105,924 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $115.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet(Googl) by 870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,876 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr (Spy) (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Arora Anil bought $48,096 worth of stock or 1,600 shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $299,865 was made by GREGOR JOIE A on Tuesday, April 16.

