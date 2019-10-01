Psagot Investment House LTD Has Upped Global Pmts (GPN) Stake; Lumina Fund Management Boosted By $339,200 Its United Nat Foods (UNFI) Position

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased Global Pmts Inc (GPN) stake by 40% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Psagot Investment House Ltd acquired 9,820 shares as Global Pmts Inc (GPN)’s stock rose 16.55%. The Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 34,373 shares with $5.50M value, up from 24,553 last quarter. Global Pmts Inc now has $47.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $159.18. About 224,141 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) stake by 253.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lumina Fund Management Llc acquired 42,400 shares as United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI)’s stock declined 19.25%. The Lumina Fund Management Llc holds 59,100 shares with $530,000 value, up from 16,700 last quarter. United Nat Foods Inc now has $593.45M valuation. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.26. About 241,365 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: MAT, HAS, UNFI & more; 09/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; RATING HOLD; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94, REV VIEW $9.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.06 TO $3.14, EST. $3.07; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.01 BLN TO $10.16 BLN; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 55C; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 EPS $3.27-EPS $3.35; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS-SEAN GRIFFIN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL TRANSITION FROM HIS CURRENT ROLE ON AUGUST 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY ON OCT 1

More notable recent United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q4 Earnings Preview For United Natural Foods – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Global stocks gain with China on holiday – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: China Takes A Holiday – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold UNFI shares while 45 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 47.91 million shares or 1.35% more from 47.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset has 57,900 shares. Fmr Ltd Co owns 1.17M shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 4.28M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Covington Cap Mngmt holds 10,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Howe Rusling owns 77 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kiltearn Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 5.20M shares. Psagot House Limited has 1,720 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). The Iowa-based Principal Grp Inc has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). 124,798 are owned by Barclays Plc. 282,703 were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com has 574,212 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 53,235 shares. Winslow Asset Management invested in 239,903 shares or 0.48% of the stock.

More notable recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 372% – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Global Payments Continues To Enrich Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Global Payments, TSYS merger wraps up – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Square Stock Is Much Better Than the Current Selloff Suggests – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Global Payments, Discovery and Valero Energy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Global Payments Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:GPN), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Global Payments Inc. Common Stock has $21200 highest and $12000 lowest target. $181.67’s average target is 14.13% above currents $159.18 stock price. Global Payments Inc. Common Stock had 15 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of GPN in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, May 30. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, September 18. As per Thursday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wedbush maintained Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) on Monday, July 15 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) rating on Monday, August 5. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $19500 target. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 24 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15500 target in Tuesday, April 30 report. Nomura maintained the shares of GPN in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Reduce” rating. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, May 29 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold GPN shares while 158 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 155.37 million shares or 4.62% more from 148.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Fincl Associate accumulated 980 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc stated it has 20 shares. Inv House Ltd Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 1,585 shares. Capital Intl Sarl accumulated 62,615 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 7,895 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 321 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 260,525 shares. Cap Guardian holds 1.09% or 503,898 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 2,433 shares. John G Ullman & Assocs has 1,400 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Investments holds 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) or 71 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 0.07% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 7,900 shares.