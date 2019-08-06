Psagot Investment House LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake in Pepsico (Pep) (PEP) as Market Valuation Rose; Ares Capital (ARCC) Shareholder Golden Gate Private Equity Has Lifted Position

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 43,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 522,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96 million, up from 479,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Ares Capital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $18.06. About 3.34M shares traded or 104.61% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY,BOOSTS BY $25M TO $2.1B; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Pepsico (Pep) (PEP) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 5,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 146,478 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.95 million, down from 151,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico (Pep) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $124.4. About 4.19 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Cap Grp Limited Liability Com reported 6,900 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Stelac Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Boston Ptnrs has 322,070 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc owns 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 2,500 shares. Chesley Taft Associates Ltd owns 0.07% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 49,475 shares. Weybosset And Limited holds 24,771 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 686,378 shares. Pinnacle Finance accumulated 24,637 shares or 0.03% of the stock. D E Shaw owns 0.13% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 5.70M shares. Alps Advsrs Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 484,800 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 47,089 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amer Natl Registered Advisor has 0.15% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Seabridge Invest Advsrs Ltd accumulated 126,010 shares. California-based Covington Capital has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “These â€œRich Guyâ€ Dividend Favorites Yield 8.8% to 9.9% – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Earnings Beat is Less Likely for Blackstone (BX) in Q2 – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Ares Capital Is a Top 25 Dividend Stock (ARCC) – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Insiders Seeing Green With ARCC At New 52-Week High – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $209,117 activity. 200 shares were bought by BARTLETT STEVE, worth $3,554.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 20.73 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va accumulated 26,334 shares. Plancorp accumulated 1.78% or 38,446 shares. Invest Of Virginia Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 33,482 shares. Confluence Invest Mgmt Ltd invested in 2.5% or 1.20 million shares. Leisure Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 12,362 shares. Perkins Coie Trust owns 1.7% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 29,820 shares. Whitnell reported 27,403 shares. State Street owns 65.22 million shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. 67,390 were accumulated by Blue Chip Prns Inc. 16,069 are held by Aimz Llc. First Fiduciary Counsel reported 2.16% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & has 0.58% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ims Cap owns 0.21% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,105 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt owns 260,328 shares for 3.46% of their portfolio. Staley Capital Advisers accumulated 11,417 shares or 0.1% of the stock.