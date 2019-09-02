Psagot Investment House LTD Has Trimmed By $347,200 Its Avery Dennison (AVY) Holding; Eagle Capital Management Has Upped Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holding By $10.00 Million

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) stake by 12.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 3,100 shares as Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)’s stock rose 5.85%. The Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 22,550 shares with $2.55M value, down from 25,650 last quarter. Avery Dennison Corp now has $9.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $115.57. About 524,873 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RESTRUCTURING PLAN EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A NET REDUCTION IN HEADCOUNT OF ABOUT 150 POSITIONS; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.88 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 49C; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RAISED FY18 GUIDANCE MIDPOINT FOR ADJUSTED EPS BY $0.13; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON – EXPECTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN RELATED TO EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL, GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT TO BE LARGELY COMPLETE BY END OF 2019; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Increases Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Adj EPS $1.44; 24/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) stake by 1.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Capital Management Llc acquired 416,678 shares as Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Eagle Capital Management Llc holds 38.35M shares with $928.34 million value, up from 37.93 million last quarter. Liberty Global Plc now has $18.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $26.12. About 5.39M shares traded or 66.77% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO FRIES ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 09/05/2018 – British-based Vodafone will buy some European assets of U.S. cable company Liberty Global for $21.8 billion; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (NASDAQ:LTRPA) stake by 101,637 shares to 5.27M valued at $74.85M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) stake by 211,432 shares and now owns 9.23 million shares. General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) was reduced too.

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) stake by 733 shares to 2,780 valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cigna Corp New stake by 7,375 shares and now owns 19,151 shares. Kraft Heinz Co was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold AVY shares while 159 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 70.60 million shares or 1.17% more from 69.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Glob Inv Management Lc holds 0.04% or 49,078 shares in its portfolio. Sit Inv Associates holds 121,577 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Axa stated it has 29,925 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel holds 1.01% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) or 20,390 shares. 33,510 were accumulated by Intll Grp Inc. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc holds 100 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 56 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Biltmore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has 4,938 shares. Illinois-based Trust Department Mb Bancorporation N A has invested 0% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Kentucky Retirement System reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) owns 3,959 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 100 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Cumberland Prtn Limited owns 0.02% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 2,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 167,193 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Avery Dennison has $13200 highest and $105 lowest target. $116.50’s average target is 0.80% above currents $115.57 stock price. Avery Dennison had 11 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $105 target in Friday, March 15 report. The rating was downgraded by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, July 11 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan.