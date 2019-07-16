Psagot Investment House LTD Has Trimmed By $301,774 Its Costco(Cost) (COST) Stake; Greenwood Gearhart Trimmed Its Boeing Co (BA) Position

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 25.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 6,240 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Greenwood Gearhart Inc holds 18,388 shares with $7.01M value, down from 24,628 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $203.45B valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $361.61. About 4.64M shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $14.30 AND $14.50 ON PERFORMANCE; 26/04/2018 – A fan blade on one of the Boeing’s 737s engine’s broke off; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY HAS AWARDED BOEING A FIVE-YEAR $427 MLN SOLE-SOURCE CONTRACT; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Agreement Supports Longevity of Prolific Turboshaft Engine Powering Global Ops; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: LOW-EARTH ORBIT TRAVEL TO BE `COMMON’ W/N NEXT DECADE; 12/04/2018 – Norway’s Wideroe says may increase Embraer jet order; 15/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Boeing in the running for $15 billion F/A-18 order from India; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased Costco(Cost) (COST) stake by 11.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 1,247 shares as Costco(Cost) (COST)’s stock rose 14.98%. The Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 9,674 shares with $2.34M value, down from 10,921 last quarter. Costco(Cost) now has $123.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $280.58. About 1.33M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of stock or 26,557 shares. On Monday, February 11 COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,137 shares. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of stock or 8,500 shares. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M was sold by Smith Gregory D.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Among 10 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing had 28 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Seaport Global with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Goldman Sachs. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, May 13 with “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.95 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco had 28 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, March 8. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Deutsche Bank. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 11 by Nomura. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Thursday, April 11. Wells Fargo maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Thursday, May 9 with “Market Perform” rating. Nomura initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, May 31.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity. $727,935 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares were bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W.

