Psagot Investment House LTD Has Raised Stake in Autozone (AZO) as Shares Rose; Shareholder East Coast Asset Management Has Raised Moodys (MCO) Position

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 35.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 733 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 2,780 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 2,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $11.83 during the last trading session, reaching $1134.55. About 102,548 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 1,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 128,605 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.29 million, up from 126,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $5.66 during the last trading session, reaching $219.36. About 387,242 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 to Lenawee County, Ml’s GOLT Refunding Bonds; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MAPFRE GLOBAL RISKS IFSR TO A2; OTLK STABLE; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nai’s B1 Cfr, And Assigns B1 Rating To New Bank Credit Facility; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cyrela Brazil Realty Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Analytics Names Ryan Sweet Head of Monetary Policy Research; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Und Aa1/Enh Aa2 To Osseo Area Isd 279, Mn’s Go Bonds; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes Of Wbcmt 2003-C7; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Has Assigned Definitive Ratings To German Auto Lease Abs Of Vcl Multi-Compartment S.A., Compartment Vcl 26; 23/04/2018 – ATALIAN’S CFR CUT TO B2 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Moody’s Names Shivani Kak as Head of Investor Relations, David Hogan as Interim Treasurer – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 125% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) 1.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Gru stated it has 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 1,630 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited invested in 38,860 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 63,597 shares. 1,355 were accumulated by Canandaigua Natl Bank And. Schroder Inv Management Group has invested 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Bryn Mawr Trust holds 5,497 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 2,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc reported 798,478 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Rampart Ltd reported 1,508 shares stake. Berkshire Hathaway has 24.67 million shares. Assetmark accumulated 85,574 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests owns 76 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 516,882 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AutoZone: A Stock Buyback Machine – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stock Repurchase NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” published on March 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AutoZone – Next Stop: All-Time Highs – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AutoZone Appoints New Board Member NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.08% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Ajo L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,602 shares. Btim has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.1% stake. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation holds 521 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Churchill Management holds 7,065 shares. Tobam holds 3.13% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 60,528 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings holds 17,187 shares. Riggs Asset Managment accumulated 140 shares. Muhlenkamp And Com Inc reported 10,570 shares stake. Kirr Marbach & Co Lc In has 4% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 16,051 shares. State Bank Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Coastline Tru reported 0.29% stake. Dupont Mngmt Corporation reported 11,404 shares stake. Schroder Inv Gru reported 0.33% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Usb (NYSE:USB) by 13,110 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cons’ Spdr(Xlp) (XLP) by 234,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 292,360 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.