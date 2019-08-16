Psagot Investment House LTD Has Raised Lennar(Len) (LEN) Stake by $6.50 Million; Share Price Declined; As Occidental Pete Com (OXY) Stock Value Declined, Miller Howard Investments Increased Its Stake

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Lennar(Len) (LEN) by 46.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 132,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 414,839 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.36 million, up from 282,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Lennar(Len) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $48.72. About 2.29 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Com (OXY) by 19.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 169,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.38 million, up from 878,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $44.73. About 4.66M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet(Googl) by 870 shares to 3,876 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,550 shares, and cut its stake in Utilities(Xlu) (XLU).

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Analyst: Beware LEN Stock Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Lennar Trades Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gagnon Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 6,752 shares in its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,167 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Mackay Shields Ltd Com holds 42,613 shares. Eminence Lp holds 4.07% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 5.57M shares. Parkside Bancorp Tru holds 256 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 82,358 shares. Amer Money Ltd Liability has 6,701 shares. Dsam Prtnrs (London) has invested 1.41% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 467,138 shares. Mackenzie Financial owns 15,721 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Carroll Fincl Assoc Incorporated holds 0% or 86 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.09% or 151,406 shares in its portfolio. Alyeska LP reported 1.03M shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company holds 0.02% or 244,264 shares in its portfolio.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp Com (NYSE:PBA) by 627,344 shares to 696,185 shares, valued at $25.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Partners Lp Com (NYSE:NEP) by 56,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,545 shares, and cut its stake in Continental Resources Inc Com (NYSE:CLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp holds 400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Avalon Advsrs Lc owns 105,569 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. First Merchants holds 0.15% or 13,844 shares. Fil Ltd invested in 4 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.1% or 14,695 shares in its portfolio. Northstar Asset Lc owns 28,208 shares. Cs Mckee Lp holds 1.64% or 282,310 shares. Zacks has 0.52% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 366,026 shares. Founders Fincl Secs Lc holds 0.29% or 13,986 shares in its portfolio. American Group has invested 0.09% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Jefferies Group Ltd Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 86,262 shares. Spinnaker Tru owns 8,676 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. High Pointe Cap Mngmt Limited Co has 1.86% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 20,520 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 1.14M shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.60 million activity. Shearer Bob had bought 15,000 shares worth $753,258 on Monday, August 5. Vangolen Glenn M. had bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650 on Tuesday, June 11. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of stock. KLESSE WILLIAM R also bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. 37,460 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $1.80 million were bought by Hollub Vicki A.. $243,850 worth of stock was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Near a 10-Year Low, Is Occidental Petroleum a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Carl Icahn Rips Anadarko Buyout, Talks Cloudera And Trade War – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental accelerates Anadarko acquisition timeline – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: August 02, 2019.