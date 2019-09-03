Psagot Investment House LTD Has Lowered Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Holding by $664,461; Stock Price Declined; Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Lowered Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Position by $1.52 Million as Share Price Declined

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 76.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 14,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 4,481 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 18,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $82.49. About 2.53M shares traded or 32.65% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – QTRLY SHR $0.50; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany S. Kent Joins Bernstein’s Atlanta Office as Financial Advisor; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOARD HAS APPROVED $250M BUYBACK THROUGH ASR DEAL; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Dividend By 10% — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q ADJ EPS $1.67; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Tiffany shines; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES NET EARNINGS INCREASING TO A RANGE OF $4.50 – $4.70 PER DILUTED SHR FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY 1Q EPS $1.14

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 10,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 94,723 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, down from 105,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 1.79 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash; 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC); 10/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL: ION, SS&C MUST REPORT FIRM INTENTION BY 20 APR; 11/04/2018 – SS&C Marks Momentum Post Salentica Acquisition; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL OR MAY; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks.com featured expert Kevin Matras highlights: J. M. Smucker, SS&C Technologies, Fifth Third, Equinix and WEX – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund Performance Index: July performance 0.42%; Capital Movement Index: August net flows advance 0.38% – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd Company reported 14,752 shares stake. 32,426 are owned by Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Southeast Asset Advsrs Incorporated holds 19,540 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd owns 6,497 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company has 12,213 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Communications Limited Liability Company owns 970,538 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 114,880 shares. Echo Street Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1.56 million shares. Exane Derivatives holds 17,159 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 646,600 are held by Victory Capital Mgmt. Groesbeck Invest Nj reported 0.49% stake. Toronto Dominion Bank holds 40,619 shares. Natl Pension Ser invested 0.07% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Northern Tru reported 1.30M shares stake. Moreover, Chase Counsel has 2.42% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $215.26 million for 13.63 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB) by 28,650 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $61.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Solaredge(Sedg) by 21,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 902,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel (Intc) (NASDAQ:INTC).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 490 shares to 646 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 7,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges Over 200 Points; Phibro Animal Health Shares Plummet – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “JANA Partners Enters Axalta (AXTA), Callaway Golf (ELY) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; Tiffany Earnings Beat Estimates – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “China Trade War Fallout Puts Dark Clouds Over Luxury Goods – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 12.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.77 per share. TIF’s profit will be $105.99M for 23.70 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.32% negative EPS growth.