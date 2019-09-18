Psagot Investment House LTD Has Lowered Position in J.P. Morgan(Jpm (JPM) by $1.69 Million as Market Value Rose; As Acuity Brands (AYI) Market Value Declined, Riverbridge Partners Raised Its Stake

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 51,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 329,793 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.48 million, up from 278,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $134.05. About 153,201 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 02/04/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $2.11 a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Net $96.9M; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Says That Acuity’s Acquisition Of Iota Is Credit Positive, No Ratings Impact; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–SUPPLIES: Visual Acuity Charts . – 36C24718Q0429; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – SOME SHORT, LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTAL DRIVERS OF MARKETS THAT CO SERVES REMAIN POSITIVE, LIKE DEMAND FOR ATRIUS-BASED LIGHTING SOLUTIONS; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – SOFT ORDER ACTIVITY IN CERTAIN SALES CHANNELS SUGGESTS GROWTH IN LIGHTING FIXTURE MARKET MAY REMAIN SLUGGISH FOR BALANCE OF 2018; 16/03/2018 – AYI May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in More Than 5 Yrs; 29/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Correlation Between the Visual Acuity & the OCT Pattern of Macular Edema Secondary to RVO

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in J.P. Morgan(Jpm (JPM) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 15,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 341,267 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.15 million, down from 356,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in J.P. Morgan(Jpm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $383.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $119.81. About 7.56M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan Launches Enhanced Digital Target Date Compass(SM) Program; 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY – EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: the health care joint venture announced by Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon, and JPMorgan Chase in January is; 12/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 16/05/2018 – JP Morgan chairman Jamie Dimon has called bitcoin a “fraud,” and Vanguard CEO Tim Buckley told CNBC in an interview: “You will never see a fund from Vanguard on bitcoin.”; 22/05/2018 – Mint: Barclays’s Bhavin Shukla quits, to join JP Morgan; 23/03/2018 – ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP ASC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SET FOR PROBATE COURT HEARING IN DALLAS FRIDAY; 23/05/2018 – Global banks scrap for share of expected China MSCI trading boom; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO FILES FOR PRICING OF UP TO $2.25 BLN FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2029 – SEC FILING

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMN) by 6,505 shares to 318,786 shares, valued at $25.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Watsco Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 10,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,333 shares, and cut its stake in Workiva Inc. Class A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold AYI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 36.22 million shares or 2.48% more from 35.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 26,665 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited invested in 0.01% or 6,305 shares. West Coast Limited Liability Company invested 1.71% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Nordea Management Ab has 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 1,182 shares. 15 are owned by Tortoise Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. 24,172 were accumulated by Amp. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Commerce stated it has 13,210 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com holds 0.01% or 14,785 shares. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). 14,805 are owned by Marco Inv Management Limited Liability Com. Fil holds 481,560 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 28,200 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd holds 0.02% or 2,999 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.03% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 56,831 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Com Pa has invested 4.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 9,331 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Com owns 5,352 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. 28,307 were reported by Financial Bank Of Stockton. Minnesota-based Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.78% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Granite Prns Ltd Llc reported 0.27% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 53,360 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Peloton Wealth Strategists accumulated 34,368 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Co has invested 3.78% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hills Commercial Bank And Trust reported 59,880 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 47,421 shares. 1,647 are owned by Horrell Cap Management. Raymond James Financial Svcs has 2.54 million shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel reported 0.18% stake.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Le(Iei (IEI) by 3,472 shares to 18,488 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voo Us (VOO) by 38,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.38 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.