Psagot Investment House LTD Has Lifted General Mo(Gm) (GM) Stake; Kempen Capital Management Has Raised National Retail Pptys Com (NNN) Position

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased General Mo(Gm) (GM) stake by 115.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Psagot Investment House Ltd acquired 70,841 shares as General Mo(Gm) (GM)’s stock declined 4.18%. The Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 132,015 shares with $4.90M value, up from 61,174 last quarter. General Mo(Gm) now has $54.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 1.26M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 13/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: GM plans to start pilot program this summer that will allow car owners to rent out their vehicles through it; 31/05/2018 – GM Cruise Unit Draws $2.25 Billion Softbank Investment (Correct); 12/04/2018 – GM President: GM Korea restructuring talks have April 20 deadline; 23/04/2018 – S. KOREA, KDB RESPECT AGREEMENT BETWEEN GM KOREA, UNION; 24/04/2018 – GM, S.Korea weigh raising investment plan in unit from $2.8 bln; 20/04/2018 – GM SAYS SOUTH KOREAN GOVT OFFICIALS WILL PARTICIPATE IN TALKS OVER THE WEEKEND TO HELP BROKER A LABOR AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE AUTOMAKER AND THE UNION; 19/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ELECTION OF WENIG TO BOARD’S SLATE OF NOMINEES WILL BRING GM’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 11 MEMBERS; 18/04/2018 – Michael Wayland: BREAKING: @Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen leaving company to “pursue other interests”; @GM names Steve; 26/04/2018 – Bose Earns `Supplier of the Year’ Honors from General Motors; 26/04/2018 – GM 1Q Earnings Are ‘Solid’ and ‘on Plan’ Says CFO Stevens (Video)

Kempen Capital Management increased National Retail Pptys Inc Com (NNN) stake by 200.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kempen Capital Management acquired 142,425 shares as National Retail Pptys Inc Com (NNN)’s stock rose 2.87%. The Kempen Capital Management holds 213,583 shares with $11.83M value, up from 71,158 last quarter. National Retail Pptys Inc Com now has $8.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 154,928 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 34.15% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN); 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks, a Georgia-based fund reported 9,075 shares. Usa Fincl Portformulas Corporation stated it has 4,868 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 210,387 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 50,208 are held by Korea Inv Corporation. Rhumbline Advisers holds 462,120 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancorporation reported 0% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Dubuque National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 60 shares. Systematic Financial Mngmt Lp has 7,400 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Cleararc Cap reported 4,147 shares stake. Natixis reported 0% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated holds 3.18M shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett And Inc accumulated 0.11% or 8,890 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.03% or 206,823 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 9,551 shares.

Kempen Capital Management decreased Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) stake by 53,161 shares to 297,504 valued at $17.59M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto Com (NYSE:CM) stake by 23,303 shares and now owns 219,447 shares. Sysco Corp Com (NYSE:SYY) was reduced too.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.20 million activity. Shares for $1.20M were sold by Tessitore Christopher Paul on Thursday, February 14.

Among 2 analysts covering National Retail Props (NYSE:NNN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. National Retail Props had 6 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) earned “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, February 13.

Among 4 analysts covering General Motors (NYSE:GM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. General Motors had 9 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26. On Monday, January 14 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”.

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 1,152 shares to 19,707 valued at $5.66M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr (Spy) (SPY) stake by 53,870 shares and now owns 296,870 shares. Booking Hldgs Inc was reduced too.