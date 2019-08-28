Psagot Investment House LTD Has Lifted By $306,075 Its Intel (Intc) (INTC) Holding; Bsquare (BSQR)’s Sentiment Is 0

Bsquare Corp (BSQR) investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.22, from 0.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 0 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 7 sold and decreased their holdings in Bsquare Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 2.79 million shares, down from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Bsquare Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 6 Increased: 0 New Position: 0.

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased Intel (Intc) (INTC) stake by 10.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Psagot Investment House Ltd acquired 5,775 shares as Intel (Intc) (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 60,953 shares with $3.27 million value, up from 55,178 last quarter. Intel (Intc) now has $203.87B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $45.79. About 13.54M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: Intel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 12/03/2018 – Intel For Broadcom? Street Blanches at Potential $170B Deal — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY-178 tuMP Multicore Operating System Becomes the First Operating System Certified as Conforming to the FACE Technical Standard for Intel Multicore Processors; 13/03/2018 – Senate Intel chairman Burr says expects to back Haspel to head CIA; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Home; 10/03/2018 – Ryan Knutson: Exclusive, inside the room details of Intel’s game plan to counter Broadcom’s deal for Qualcom; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Intel on May 15 for “Device, system and method of controlling access to location sources”; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O CONSIDERS POSSIBLE BID FOR BROADCOM – WSJ, CITING; 08/05/2018 – VenueNext Receives Investment from Intel Capital

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl invested in 26,008 shares or 0.3% of the stock. 3,266 are held by Winfield Inc. Chickasaw Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 39,090 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter has invested 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cambridge Company reported 62,094 shares. Clean Yield Grp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Stearns Financial Svcs Gp accumulated 80,444 shares. Amg Natl Trust Savings Bank owns 15,700 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Liability Co reported 0.5% stake. Veritable Lp holds 0.26% or 240,746 shares. Altfest L J And Com has invested 0.53% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Sandhill Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 16,331 shares stake. Gru One Trading LP has 57,170 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Holderness accumulated 90,227 shares. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank has 126,497 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio.

Among 11 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.90’s average target is 17.71% above currents $45.79 stock price. Intel had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $60 target in Friday, April 5 report. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5800 target in Friday, July 26 report. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Sell” rating by Northland Capital given on Friday, March 15. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Friday, July 26 report. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, May 10 report. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, July 22. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 26 report. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26.

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased Voo Us (VOO) stake by 44,932 shares to 283,603 valued at $73.61M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard(Vcsh) (VCSH) stake by 23,875 shares and now owns 77,927 shares. Utilities(Xlu) (XLU) was reduced too.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $17.44 million. The Company’s software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices.

The stock increased 6.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.35. About 11,310 shares traded. BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) has declined 45.22% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BSQR News: 18/05/2018 – PALOGIC VALUE HAS HAD, MAY CONTINUE TALKS WITH BSQUARE; 15/05/2018 – BSQUARE Sees 2Q Rev $16M-$18M; 15/05/2018 – Bsquare Secures Three-Year IoT SaaS Agreement with Fortune 100 Firm Covering Tens of Thousands of Connected Devices; 09/05/2018 – BSQUARE CORP – CEO JERRY CHASE IS STEPPING DOWN TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES, CHASE WILL ALSO BE STEPPING DOWN FROM HIS BOARD SEAT; 01/05/2018 – Bsquare to Help Customers Rapidly Scale and Manage IoT Infrastructure in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services; 09/05/2018 – BSQUARE: Jerry Chase Leaving to Pursue Other Opportunities; 15/05/2018 – BSQUARE 1Q Rev $20.7M; 15/03/2018 Bsquare to Attend the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Investor Conference on March 29; 18/05/2018 – Palogic Value Management, L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In BSQUARE; 09/05/2018 – BSQUARE SAYS KEVIN WALSH NAMED TO SERVE AS ACTING CEO

Buckingham Asset Management Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BSQUARE Corporation for 20,606 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 2,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in the company for 171 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 74,500 shares.

More notable recent BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bsquare Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Bsquare Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) CEO Ralph Derrickson on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BSQUARE Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) CEO Ralph Derrickson on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 13, 2019.