Psagot Investment House LTD Has Increased Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake; Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Has 0.75 Sentiment

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 24.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Psagot Investment House Ltd acquired 4,368 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 22,268 shares with $4.06M value, up from 17,900 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $50.68B valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $185.32. About 1.06 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 166 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 221 reduced and sold equity positions in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 118.53 million shares, down from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Jacobs Engineering Group Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 10 to 15 for an increase of 5. Sold All: 41 Reduced: 180 Increased: 104 New Position: 62.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company has market cap of $11.73 billion. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services. It has a 18.79 P/E ratio. The firm also provides process, scientific, and systems consulting services, including performing pricing studies, market analyses, and financial projections in determining the feasibility of a project; performing gasoline reformulation modeling; analyzing and evaluating layout and mechanical creates for complex processing plants; analyzing automation and control systems; analyzing, designing, and executing bio containment strategies; developing and performing process protocols; and performing geological and metallurgical studies.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Jacobs completes filtration plant in Singapore – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “KeyBanc Likes Jacobs Engineering After Q3 Beat, Continued Momentum – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jacobs Engineering Reports Q3 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tyson Foods, Jacobs Engineering Group, and Gannett Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

The stock increased 1.22% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $88.86. About 755,178 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 25/04/2018 – Jacobs Selected by ENCINA for New BTX Plant in Wyoming; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Jacobs as Executive Chairman With Independent; 12/04/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SEEKING FUNDING TO TRY TO TAKE CHIPMAKER PRIVATE; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Board; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Board; 14/03/2018 – Jacobs Awarded $778M Global IT Enterprise Ops and Maintenance Contract for U.S. Special Ops Command; 22/03/2018 – KUWAIT PETROLEUM SELECTS JACOBS FOR EXPANSION IN LOCAL REFINING; 12/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom; 16/03/2018 – “I think [Jacobs] snapped,” a source close to the board said; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Engineering: Extension Brings Total Value of Contract to $1.46B

Lodge Hill Capital Llc holds 7.8% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for 379,500 shares. Hutchinson Capital Management Ca owns 246,158 shares or 5.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has 5.55% invested in the company for 216,616 shares. The Georgia-based Cacti Asset Management Llc has invested 5.23% in the stock. Lathrop Investment Management Corp, a Arkansas-based fund reported 210,004 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 99,277 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 0.22% or 25,753 shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,274 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Llc owns 5,175 shares. Grimes holds 0.82% or 57,627 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Wells Fargo Co Mn has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Stifel holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 671,361 shares. First Citizens Bankshares & owns 2,878 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Verity & Verity Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 28,692 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Moreover, Natl Asset Inc has 0.17% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 7,703 shares. Moreover, Whitnell And Com has 0.28% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 4,025 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated reported 0.32% stake. Canal Ins Co holds 4.02% or 65,000 shares.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raytheon added to BofA’s U.S. 1 List – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raytheon to build new facility in Texas – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Air Force to deploy ground-based lasers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “US Army awards Raytheon $108 million contract for Afghanistan Air Force training – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Raytheon has $21800 highest and $19500 lowest target. $204.20’s average target is 10.19% above currents $185.32 stock price. Raytheon had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Hold” rating by Vertical Research on Tuesday, June 11. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Friday, March 8. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 3. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, June 24 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 10 by Stifel Nicolaus.