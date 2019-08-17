Psagot Investment House LTD Has Increased Its General Mo(Gm) (GM) Holding by $2.62 Million; Share Value Rose; Johnson Financial Group Cut Its Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) Position by $492,680 as Stock Price Rose

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 4,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 34,974 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, down from 39,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $138.31. About 5.67M shares traded or 22.47% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in General Mo(Gm) (GM) by 115.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 70,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 132,015 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 61,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in General Mo(Gm) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $37. About 6.90M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 26/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S KDB SAYS TO OFFER $750 MLN TO GM KOREA; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA UNION SEEKS TO CONTINUE NEGOTIATING: UNION SPOKESMAN; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-KDB COULD INJECT AROUND 500 BLN WON INTO GM KOREA, PREFERABLY VIA A RIGHTS OFFERING – KDB CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS TO BOOST PRODUCTION OF CHEVROLET BOLT EV; 17/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-S.Korea may sign GM Korea funding deal by April 27 -KDB chair; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 26/03/2018 – GM says S.Korean unit will file for bankruptcy if no union concessions by April 20 – union; 28/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CEO SAYS ITS UPCOMING PORTFOLIO WILL PLAY A VERY IMPORTANT ROLE FOR CADILLAC – NY AUTO SUMMIT; 09/04/2018 – GM Financial Annual Elite Sales Liftoff across U.S

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cons’ Spdr(Xlp) (XLP) by 234,445 shares to 292,360 shares, valued at $16.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XHE) by 7,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,326 shares, and cut its stake in Insperity (Nsp) (NYSE:NSP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 47,219 shares. Acr Alpine Capital Rech Limited Liability Corp invested 5.81% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). M&T Comml Bank reported 895,328 shares stake. Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 505,496 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsrs accumulated 120,473 shares. 462,866 are held by Adage Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Com. Synovus Fincl Corp reported 13,825 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Com holds 12,365 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 1.30M were reported by Susquehanna Llp. Brown Advisory accumulated 165,686 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.04% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Raymond James And Assocs has 854,345 shares. B Riley Wealth, a Tennessee-based fund reported 7,843 shares. Accuvest Glob holds 12,619 shares. Colony Grp Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,538 shares.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 12,458 shares. 1.05M are owned by Maplelane Cap Ltd Co. Hap Trading Limited Liability holds 216,880 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca stated it has 2.48% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Pitcairn holds 2,525 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny stated it has 0.02% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Motco has 1,364 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Georgia-based Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has invested 8.2% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Pennsylvania-based Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.08% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Fairfield Bush & owns 0.3% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 8,018 shares. Acg Wealth reported 0.14% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp holds 46,975 shares. Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.63% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 413,685 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 16,452 shares.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB) by 5,500 shares to 29,841 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 259,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 517,277 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).