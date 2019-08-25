Psagot Investment House LTD Has Increased By $302,089 Its Fedex Corp(Fdx) (FDX) Position; Roadrunner Transportation Systems Has 1.71 Sentiment

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (RRTS) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.45, from 0.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 24 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 14 cut down and sold their stakes in Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 29.56 million shares, up from 5.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 8 Increased: 14 New Position: 10.

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased Fedex Corp(Fdx) (FDX) stake by 2.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Psagot Investment House Ltd acquired 1,669 shares as Fedex Corp(Fdx) (FDX)'s stock declined 8.13%. The Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 76,286 shares with $13.84 million value, up from 74,617 last quarter. Fedex Corp(Fdx) now has $39.64B valuation. The stock decreased 3.88% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $151.97. About 2.78M shares traded or 25.32% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500.

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx has $262 highest and $14300 lowest target. $199’s average target is 30.95% above currents $151.97 stock price. FedEx had 37 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $215 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 31. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, March 20 to “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 26 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Daiwa Securities. Stephens maintained the shares of FDX in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased Stip Us (STIP) stake by 4,719 shares to 1,191 valued at $119,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) stake by 3,100 shares and now owns 22,550 shares. Pimco Tot(Bond) (BOND) was reduced too.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity. 600 shares were bought by Inglis John C, worth $100,614 on Friday, July 12.

The stock decreased 6.28% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $8.21. About 42,144 shares traded. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (RRTS) has declined 82.38% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.38% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 23 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $880,252 activity.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. provides asset-light transportation and logistics services. The company has market cap of $308.44 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Truckload Logistics , Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Global Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s TL segment arranges pickup, delivery, freight consolidation, and inventory management of TL freight through its network of 48 TL service centers, 4 freight consolidation and inventory management centers, 23 firm dispatch offices, and approximately 100 independent brokerage agents in the United States and Canada.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. for 13.67 million shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust owns 1.92 million shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Annex Advisory Services Llc has 0% invested in the company for 50,896 shares. The New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 87,536 shares.