Psagot Investment House LTD Has Decreased Its Stake in Insperity (Nsp) (NSP) by $1.62 Million; As Albany Int’l (AIN) Stock Price Rose, Granahan Investment Management Lifted by $538,606 Its Holding

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Albany Int’l (AIN) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 7,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.73% . The hedge fund held 126,947 shares of the textiles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09M, up from 119,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Albany Int’l for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $82.43. About 102,974 shares traded. Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has risen 33.21% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AIN News: 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – OUTLOOK FOR MC & AEC IN 2018 IS UNCHANGED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Albany International Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIN); 07/05/2018 – Albany International 1Q EPS 32c; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – BEYOND 2018, REMAIN ON TRACK TOWARD GOAL OF 18% TO 20% ADJUSTED EBITDA AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES IN 2020; 12/04/2018 – Albany International Announces Earnings Release Date; 17/04/2018 – Albany International Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 11/05/2018 – Albany International Declares Dividend; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP AIN.N SEES FY 2020 SALES $475 MLN TO $550 MLN

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Insperity (Nsp) (NSP) by 46.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 15,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 28,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Insperity (Nsp) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $95.81. About 236,775 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Insperity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSP); 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.41, EST. $1.14; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q EPS $1.18; 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 63c; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $988.3M; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY & UNITEDHEALTHCARE EXTEND RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2022

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold AIN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 27.36 million shares or 1.79% less from 27.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) or 585,400 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd reported 1,672 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny, a New York-based fund reported 29,189 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) or 300 shares. Aperio Lc accumulated 31,509 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 22,148 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantbot Technologies LP accumulated 700 shares. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Cap Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,838 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd accumulated 205,717 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 8,967 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Natixis Advisors Lp holds 0.03% or 48,224 shares in its portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd has 0.48% invested in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) for 279,284 shares.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Angio Dynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 82,547 shares to 396,140 shares, valued at $9.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zscaler Inc by 6,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,393 shares, and cut its stake in Sps Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC).

