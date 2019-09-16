Psagot Investment House LTD Has Decreased Its J.P. Morgan(Jpm (JPM) Position; Antero Resources (AR) Shorts Down By 0.66%

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased J.P. Morgan(Jpm (JPM) stake by 4.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 15,263 shares as J.P. Morgan(Jpm (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 341,267 shares with $38.15 million value, down from 356,530 last quarter. J.P. Morgan(Jpm now has $384.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28M shares traded or 29.61% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/04/2018 – MOVES-BNY Mellon names sales executive for hedge funds, ETFs, structured products; 16/05/2018 – HELLOFRESH SE HFGG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 14 FROM EUR 13; 24/05/2018 – CONVATEC GROUP PLC CTEC.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 274P FROM 254P; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Euro Adds Shire, Exits JPMorgan; 23/03/2018 – GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD GOGL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11.5 FROM $11; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – PLURALSIGHT INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 19/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dessner Sees Tailwind From Emerging Markets FX (Video); 14/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH,

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) had a decrease of 0.66% in short interest. AR's SI was 40.21 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.66% from 40.47M shares previously. With 7.82 million avg volume, 5 days are for Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)'s short sellers to cover AR's short positions. The SI to Antero Resources Corporation's float is 16.11%. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.61. About 9.69 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold Antero Resources Corporation shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Bancorporation holds 0% or 12,866 shares in its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 437,655 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorp stated it has 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Mackenzie Fincl accumulated 2.46M shares. Harbourvest Limited Liability Co has 131,895 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. 1.55M were reported by Mountain Lake Mngmt Lc. Hsbc Public Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 63,300 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 47,879 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 480,553 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc accumulated 10.92 million shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.04% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Legal And General Public Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 46,107 shares. Next Financial has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 2 sales for $197.85 million activity. WARBURG PINCUS LLC had sold 16.09 million shares worth $99.30 million on Monday, June 10. On Friday, May 31 RADY PAUL M bought $50,284 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 7,750 shares. $150,160 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were bought by Warren Glen C Jr. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30M worth of stock. $6,900 worth of stock was bought by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 616,000 net acres of gas and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It has a 1.52 P/E ratio. It also owned and operated 213 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; and 113 miles of low-pressure, high-pressure, and condensate pipelines in the Utica Shale.

Among 4 analysts covering Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Antero Resources has $17 highest and $5.5000 lowest target. $9.75’s average target is 170.08% above currents $3.61 stock price. Antero Resources had 10 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, March 22. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 20. The company was maintained on Monday, July 1 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northstar Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 13,256 shares. Beacon Group Inc stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 1.28% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5.80 million shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Ltd has 0.46% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Axa has 0.5% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.14M shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability holds 0.91% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 114,279 shares. Swedbank has invested 2.58% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hamilton Point Inv Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.22% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,514 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited New York invested 1.82% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eulav Asset Mngmt has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Com owns 6.73 million shares. Blue Edge Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 13,862 shares. First Citizens Fincl Bank Company holds 1.43% or 127,031 shares. Meristem Family Wealth owns 13,847 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 1.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.42 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 5.36% above currents $120.23 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15.

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased Ishares (Acwi) (ACWI) stake by 24,116 shares to 100,110 valued at $7.38M in 2019Q2. It also upped Industrial(Xli) (XLI) stake by 14,272 shares and now owns 162,792 shares. Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) was raised too.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought 18,200 shares worth $2.00M.