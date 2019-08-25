Psagot Investment House LTD Has Decreased Its Holding in Wellcare (Wcg) (WCG) by $1.21 Million as Market Value Rose; Scharf Investments Holding in Mckesson (MCK) Has Boosted by $8.38 Million

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 71,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 598,489 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.06M, up from 526,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $144.85. About 2.16M shares traded or 49.15% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 26/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook, Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 09/04/2018 – MCKESSON, AMERICAN PHARMACY COOPERATIVE IN JV FOR PHARMACIES; 24/05/2018 – McKesson FY19 Guidance Range Assumes Full-Year Adjusted Tax Rate of 21% to 23%; 29/03/2018 – ZetaDisplay: ProntoTV has signed an agreement with McKesson Europe for the delivery of digital signage to their managed pharmacies within Europe; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: U.S., States Subsequently Filed Notices Declining to Intervene in Case; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS:ROBBINS SAID ADDED TO MCKESSON POSITION IN RECENT WEEKS; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Wellcare (Wcg) (WCG) by 31.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 4,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 9,822 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 14,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Wellcare (Wcg) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $264.4. About 373,097 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5 BLN IN CASH; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL WITH MERIDIAN TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MLN- SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SERVICES UNDER NEW CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ON OCTOBER 1; 12/04/2018 – WellCare Associates Race to Prevent Child Abuse in North Carolina; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B IN CASH; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 40c-50c to 2019 Adj EPS; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction in Healthcare Spending; 15/03/2018 – Harmony Health Plan’s Mobile App Offers Convenient Healthcare Information for Members; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans to Buy Meridian Health Plan of Michigan for $2.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND, COMPANY’S UNDRAWN $1.0 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,153 shares to 19,253 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 85,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Financ Spdr(Xlf (XLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,447 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.05% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Assetmark Incorporated accumulated 38 shares or 0% of the stock. Smart Portfolios Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Tci Wealth has invested 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). M&T Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 8,881 shares in its portfolio. Diamond Hill Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Gam Holding Ag owns 1,939 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ranger Mgmt LP reported 7 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 107,492 shares. 42 are held by Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co. 20,096 are held by Edgestream Lp. Royal London Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com invested in 281 shares.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages WCG Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on March 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Centene and WellCare Stockholders Approve Proposals Regarding Centene’s Pending Acquisition of WellCare – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WellCare Health Plans Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “WellCare Names Dr. Eugenie M. Komives Chief Medical Officer in North Carolina – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How To Play The Centene-WellCare Deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,941 shares to 1.81M shares, valued at $131.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 452,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,941 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 1,512 shares. Moreover, Lingohr Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh has 0.98% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 35,663 are owned by Eaton Vance. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Inc Lc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Pictet & Cie (Europe) reported 3,361 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 447,925 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Lp owns 4,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.15% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 12,798 shares. Sector Gamma As accumulated 0.93% or 49,500 shares. Washington Retail Bank invested in 1,381 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Legacy Capital Prns Inc accumulated 3,101 shares. Boston Prtnrs reported 4.76M shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Grp One Trading LP holds 0% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 2,170 shares. Fin Counselors Inc owns 3,152 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 164 were reported by Private Ocean Ltd Company.