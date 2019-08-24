Psagot Investment House LTD Has Decreased Its American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Holding; Shorts at Precision Drilling (PDS) Lowered By 0.77%

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) had a decrease of 0.77% in short interest. PDS’s SI was 5.02M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.77% from 5.06M shares previously. With 1.02 million avg volume, 5 days are for Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS)’s short sellers to cover PDS’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.07. About 1.01M shares traded or 1.46% up from the average. Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) has declined 52.89% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PDS News: 26/04/2018 – PRECISION DRILLING CORP – CAPITAL SPENDING IN 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE $116 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Precision Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.06; 11/04/2018 – Precision Drilling Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Precision Drilling Corporation Announces Webcast of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – PRECISION DRILLING CORP – EXPECT TO RETIRE $75 MLN TO $125 MLN OF DEBT IN CURRENT YEAR; 26/04/2018 – PRECISION DRILLING 1Q REV. C$401M, EST. C$390.0M; 26/04/2018 – PRECISION DRILLING SEES FY CAPEX C$116M, EST. C$92.5M; 16/05/2018 – Precision Drilling Corporation Announces Voting Results From the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Precision Drilling Outlook To Stable From Neg; 26/04/2018 – PRECISION DRILLING CORP – RESTATED A DEBT REDUCTION TARGET OF $300 MLN TO $500 MLN OVER NEXT THREE TO FOUR YEARS

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) stake by 21.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Psagot Investment House Ltd analyzed 5,000 shares as American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK)'s stock rose 7.17%. The Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 17,900 shares with $1.87M value, down from 22,900 last quarter. American Wtr Wks Co Inc New now has $22.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $122.81. About 994,205 shares traded or 7.79% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering American Water Works (NYSE:AWK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Water Works has $12800 highest and $111 lowest target. $121’s average target is -1.47% below currents $122.81 stock price. American Water Works had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, August 14. As per Wednesday, March 27, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, March 11.

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased Ishares (Acwi) (ACWI) stake by 64,823 shares to 75,994 valued at $5.48M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vangrd Emrg(Vwo (VWO) stake by 15,111 shares and now owns 282,025 shares. Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alta Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Utah-based fund reported 3,616 shares. Harbour Ltd accumulated 10,400 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Lenox Wealth Inc reported 26 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) invested in 0.1% or 9,667 shares. Moreover, Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Incorporated has 0.03% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Ameritas Prns invested in 3,185 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tortoise Capital invested in 123 shares or 0% of the stock. Rampart Investment Management Ltd stated it has 69,082 shares. Farmers And Merchants reported 0% stake. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 134 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 0.36% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Regions stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Com owns 8,407 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 1,680 were reported by Peddock Cap Advisors Lc.

Among 3 analysts covering Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Precision Drilling has $300 highest and $200 lowest target. $2.53’s average target is 136.45% above currents $1.07 stock price. Precision Drilling had 8 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies. Piper Jaffray maintained Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Piper Jaffray has “Overweight” rating and $200 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12.