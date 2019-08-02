Psagot Investment House LTD Has Decreased By $12.74 Million Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding; Cbre Clarion Securities Lifted Its Ventas (VTR) Holding

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 54.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 471,722 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 398,226 shares with $10.99M value, down from 869,948 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $274.50B valuation. The stock decreased 3.88% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.49. About 76.22M shares traded or 60.67% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – A return to $100 a barrel oil? – BofA; 15/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America to shift 125 British jobs to Ireland ahead of Brexit; 18/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch: Fewer, But More Productive, Advisors — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS $42 MLN PENALTY IS LARGEST NEW YORK STATE RECOVERY IN CONNECTION WITH AN ELECTRONIC TRADING INVESTIGATION; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB+/B’ Rtgs On BAC Intnl Bank, Otlk Still Stbl; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America Reports Higher Earnings — 3rd Update; 13/03/2018 – eFinancialCareer: Bank of America lost two of its most senior equity derivatives traders

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased Ventas Inc. (VTR) stake by 479.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc acquired 82,231 shares as Ventas Inc. (VTR)’s stock rose 10.09%. The Cbre Clarion Securities Llc holds 99,389 shares with $6.34M value, up from 17,158 last quarter. Ventas Inc. now has $25.21B valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $67.67. About 2.02 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pentwater Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Murphy Mgmt reported 66,131 shares. Parkside Financial Bank has 0.27% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ghp Inv has 80,435 shares. United Asset Strategies owns 18,079 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt has invested 1.92% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Retirement Planning Grp stated it has 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Systematic Financial Mgmt LP invested in 0.28% or 292,884 shares. First Long Island Lc invested in 322,717 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen owns 0.69% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.03 million shares. Clough Cap Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has 1.95% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 10,690 were accumulated by Shelton Capital Management. Moreover, D E Shaw has 0.14% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 3.81M shares. Gulf Intl National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 31,050 are held by Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il.

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased Financ Spdr(Xlf (XLF) stake by 1.44 million shares to 3.90 million valued at $100.28M in 2019Q1. It also upped S&P Global Inc stake by 4,969 shares and now owns 12,520 shares. Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) was raised too.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 10.68 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $3700 target in Tuesday, June 18 report. JP Morgan maintained the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wood given on Friday, July 26. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform”.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $5.00 million activity. 68,084 shares valued at $4.36M were sold by CAFARO DEBRA A on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $633,096 were sold by Probst Robert F on Monday, February 11.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased Four Corners Property Trust stake by 104,001 shares to 383,063 valued at $11.34M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) stake by 1.06M shares and now owns 4.84M shares. Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Ventas (NYSE:VTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ventas had 16 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) on Monday, March 4 with “Market Perform” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $57 target in Friday, March 29 report. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, February 11.

