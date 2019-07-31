Psagot Investment House LTD Has Cut Position in Cognizant(Ctsh) (CTSH) by $708,696; Trinity Inds (TRN) Share Value Declined While Cardinal Capital Management Has Upped Holding

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Cognizant(Ctsh) (CTSH) by 19.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 9,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,954 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, down from 49,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Cognizant(Ctsh) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $65.72. About 1.38 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 53,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 983,162 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.36M, up from 929,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 614,785 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 16.01% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 06/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror prepares to change name to Reach after Express deal; 01/05/2018 – U.K. ORDERS MORE REVIEW OF TRINITY MIRROR’S EXPRESS/STAR DEAL; 28/05/2018 – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LTD IDX.AX – BUYS TRINITY MRI AND CAVENDISH RADIOLOGY IN AUCKLAND; 23/04/2018 – TRINITY ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION NOTICE FOR 3 7/8% CONV SUB NOTES; 21/05/2018 – REG-TRINITY FINANCING PLC Doc re. Financial statements and Annual reports; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Introduces the Spin-off Company Name of Arcosa, Inc. and Announces Filing of Initial Form 10 Registration Statement for the Planned Spin-off; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Trinity Ltd; 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC TRN.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.95 TO $1.20; 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for Trinity Lutheran Pre-School in Hopkinton; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Trinity Industrial 6382.T -2017/18 parent results

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 15,070 shares to 16,820 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB) by 28,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $1.03 million activity. Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan had sold 1,208 shares worth $86,046 on Monday, February 4. On Thursday, May 23 Humphries Brian bought $1.16 million worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 19,000 shares.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 96,308 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $20.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmark Group Inc by 1.06M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc.

