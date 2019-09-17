Psagot Investment House LTD Has Cut Its Stake in Oracle(Orcl) (ORCL) by $2.62 Million; Court Place Advisors Lifted Apple (AAPL) Holding by $405,426 as Share Price Rose

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 2,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 11,858 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35 million, up from 9,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $996.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $220.4. About 6.91M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Helps People be More Active with Apple Watch; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s education event: Live notes There’s a new iPad. And more; 22/03/2018 – Martin king: China’s smartphone market to heat up with Galaxy S8 releaseSEOUL: US tech giant Apple Inc and China’s smartphone; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 07/05/2018 – Apple Needs an 8.6% Rally to Reach $1 Trillion Milestone; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 07/03/2018 – Macworld: iPad 2018 rumors: New iPad Pro design with Face ID to launch at WWDC in June; 16/05/2018 – North Carolina lawmakers are preparing a bid for a new Apple campus, according to sources in real estate, law and the state government; 29/05/2018 – Apple to use OLED displays on 3 new handsets next year, industry sources say; 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle(Orcl) (ORCL) by 24.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 46,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 147,640 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.41M, down from 194,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Oracle(Orcl) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $52.72. About 3.41 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES, EST. 10.30B; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media lnfluencer Campaigns; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of P; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Redefines the Cloud Database Category with World’s First Autonomous Database; 08/05/2018 – WorkForce Software Named Oracle’s Partner for Scheduling; 28/03/2018 – Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S ELLISON: MORE AUTONOMOUS DATABASE SERVICES COMING; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel Inefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 15/05/2018 – FiberLight Releases New Cloud Connectivity Service; 02/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Honored with Three 2018 Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Application Services

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tru Company Of Virginia Va has 9,525 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 921,379 shares. Sather Financial Gp accumulated 182,453 shares or 1.97% of the stock. Dubuque Bancorp & Tru has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 4,569 are held by Janney Cap Management Limited Liability Corp. Trustmark Retail Bank Department accumulated 24,901 shares. Connable Office Inc reported 53,514 shares stake. Alphaone Ltd Liability accumulated 1.79% or 40,350 shares. Cohen Cap Mgmt holds 123,769 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Company invested in 29,653 shares. Utd Asset Strategies Inc reported 15,261 shares. Essex Fincl Service invested in 0.15% or 8,859 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd has 0.04% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Blackrock has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability Company owns 9,641 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft(Msft) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,653 shares to 89,950 shares, valued at $12.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Le(Iei (IEI) by 3,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Court Place Advisors Llc, which manages about $189.65 million and $254.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4,264 shares to 64,661 shares, valued at $6.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Novare Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.14% or 70,949 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Bancorporation Usa has 1.84% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lau Associate Ltd Liability Com holds 71,243 shares or 6.74% of its portfolio. Beaumont Financial Lc has 109,104 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) holds 54,569 shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 1.38% or 1.34M shares. Glynn Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 0.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Martin Currie Limited reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Becker Cap Mgmt invested in 369,795 shares or 2.65% of the stock. Parsons Cap Inc Ri reported 6.86% stake. Roffman Miller Assoc Pa holds 3.23% or 151,855 shares in its portfolio. Foothills Asset Ltd holds 28,387 shares. Chase Inv Counsel reported 1,770 shares. Pennsylvania Tru has invested 2.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has 0.49% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

