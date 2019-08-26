Psagot Investment House LTD Has Cut Its Position in Amgen (AMGN) by $561,708 as Stock Price Rose; As American Tower New (AMT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder North American Management Has Decreased Holding

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 1,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 76,703 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.12M, down from 78,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $226.57. About 1.50 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 2,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 25,561 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, down from 28,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $199.08. About 3.42M shares traded or 10.02% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is Migraine Prevention Drug; 09/04/2018 – Amgen To Present New Pre-Clinical Data Showcasing Robust Approach To Evaluating Potential Anti-Cancer Therapies At AACR 2018; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 07/03/2018 – Amgen Announces 2018 Second Quarter Dividend; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO FOR LEUKEMIA TREATMENT; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine p; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 17/04/2018 – Novartis presents first-of-its-kind evidence at AAN reinforcing robust and consistent efficacy of AimovigTM* (erenumab) for migraine patients with multiple treatment failures

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Crown Castle International (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can â€œDensificationâ€ Help Save Mall REITs? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Camping World Breaks Down After Q2 Earnings Miss: Wall Street Reacts – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “2 Big Fat, Double-Digit Dividend Yields – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.47% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Jefferies Ltd Llc accumulated 14,595 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Paradigm Fin Limited Company has 0.34% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Arrow Corporation invested in 1,172 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company holds 0% or 200 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.23% stake. Brown Advisory accumulated 824,141 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 10,068 shares. M&T Bankshares owns 340,638 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Reliance Trust Of Delaware accumulated 8,564 shares. Bancshares Of Hawaii invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.33% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Amica Retiree Med Tru owns 3,478 shares. Madison accumulated 330,846 shares. 172,929 were accumulated by Prudential Pcl.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $600.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 5,608 shares to 83,943 shares, valued at $5.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 23,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast A(Cmcsa (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10,655 shares to 503,221 shares, valued at $20.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys(Csco) (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 248,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 429,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Vangrd Emrg(Vwo (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 48,891 shares in its portfolio. Granite Prtn Lc stated it has 0.08% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 32,900 shares. Personal Capital Advisors accumulated 208,886 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Smith Chas P And Assoc Pa Cpas holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,379 shares. 2,971 are held by Armstrong Henry H Assoc. 1,249 are owned by Bellecapital Intl Limited. Fairfield Bush & accumulated 1.87% or 24,677 shares. Allstate holds 0.39% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 75,826 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Com has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Roosevelt Invest Gru holds 0.04% or 1,588 shares. Buckingham Capital Mgmt owns 14,220 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Brookstone Mngmt accumulated 2,450 shares. Doheny Asset Ca stated it has 4,411 shares.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SPYG, AVGO, AMGN, ADP – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Amgen Finally Buy Alexion Pharmaceuticals? – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/19/2019: CHEK, VIVE, VNDA, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Biotech Stock Roundup: Amgen’s Enbrel Patent Win, AMRN’s Setback & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.