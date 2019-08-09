Psagot Investment House LTD Has Cut Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $562,480; Stock Value Declined; Take (TTWO) Shareholder Skytop Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $1.22 Million

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 316 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,545 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, down from 2,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $26.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1806.78. About 1.49M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk, @JimCramer warns; 16/04/2018 – AMAZON BUSINESS IS SAID TO SHELVE PLAN TO SELL DRUGS: CNBC; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Aurora Continues its Torrid Growth, More than Doubling the Number of Active Customers in the Last Year; 31/05/2018 – Amazon blocks Australian customers from its overseas websites; 26/05/2018 – Good point made here: Trump is looking to save Chinese jobs by bailing out ZTE and costing US jobs by attacking Amazon; 21/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy Amazon’s voice-shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 29/03/2018 – According to Axios, President Trump wants to take on Amazon over its tax treatment; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Eyes Banking: Will it Launch a Robo Advisor? — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – Curbed Atlanta: Report: Amazon HQ2 reps toured Atlanta but skipped Doraville site; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 23.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 12,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, down from 55,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $127.54. About 679,104 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says

