Psagot Investment House LTD Has Boosted By $794,976 Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding; Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Boosted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position By $479,674

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 24.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Psagot Investment House Ltd acquired 4,368 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 22,268 shares with $4.06M value, up from 17,900 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $49.72B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $178.52. About 1.31 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 17.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired 1,942 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp holds 13,228 shares with $3.27 million value, up from 11,286 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $231.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $244.25. About 2.45 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambiar Invsts invested 0.75% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 39,217 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp reported 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.17% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 3.63 million shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Inc invested 0.52% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Prelude Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). M Holdg Securities invested in 2,405 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Ltd holds 49,143 shares. Connecticut-based Webster State Bank N A has invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Synovus Financial reported 12,039 shares. Asset Incorporated holds 1,952 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Advsr Ok invested in 35,248 shares. Optimum Investment reported 526 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Incorporated Tx accumulated 26,715 shares or 1.65% of the stock. Moreover, Regal Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,313 shares.

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased Global X (Chiq) (CHIQ) stake by 47,751 shares to 730,676 valued at $12.18M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Qqq Tr stake by 52,649 shares and now owns 299,432 shares. Worldpay Inc was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Raytheon has $21800 highest and $19500 lowest target. $204.20’s average target is 14.38% above currents $178.52 stock price. Raytheon had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 3. The stock has “Hold” rating by Vertical Research on Tuesday, June 11. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, June 24.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Defense Stock Due to Break Out – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Air Force to deploy ground-based lasers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Kingdom of Bahrain and US sign agreement for Patriot – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raytheon, DARPA complete key hypersonic weapon design review – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon Canada, Maerospace Partner To Fight Illegal Offshore Activity – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth has $310 highest and $23800 lowest target. $271.33’s average target is 11.09% above currents $244.25 stock price. UnitedHealth had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 12. Morgan Stanley maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $29800 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral”.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “UNH Stock Sinks as Executives Chime In After Earnings – Schaeffers Research” published on July 18, 2019, Forbes.com published: “UnitedHealth Group Looks Poised To Report Strong Q2 Results – Forbes” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “UAB, UnitedHealthcare reach tentative agreement on new contact – Birmingham Business Journal” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Optum Leads UnitedHealth Toward Growth – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jcic Asset Incorporated stated it has 14,416 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Hendershot Investments Incorporated stated it has 616 shares. Brookmont Cap Management holds 0.29% or 1,890 shares in its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Dana Advisors has invested 1.48% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Horizon Investments Lc accumulated 0.04% or 4,041 shares. Gateway Advisers Lc has 549,349 shares. 8,509 are owned by Legacy Private Trust. Moreover, River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.25% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership holds 3,691 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Cooperman Leon G reported 86,489 shares stake. First Business Finance Svcs Incorporated invested in 4,676 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.23% or 5,384 shares. Moreover, One Limited Co has 0.04% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 841 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.36% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 81,215 shares.