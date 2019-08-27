Psagot Investment House LTD Cut Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding By $607,700; State Street Decreased La Z Boy (LZB) Stake By $673,920

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) stake by 33.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 5,900 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 11,500 shares with $1.20M value, down from 17,400 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $49.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $117.05. About 1.37M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

State Street Corp decreased La Z Boy Inc (LZB) stake by 1.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Street Corp sold 21,060 shares as La Z Boy Inc (LZB)’s stock declined 0.51%. The State Street Corp holds 1.39 million shares with $45.79M value, down from 1.41M last quarter. La Z Boy Inc now has $1.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $31.06. About 385,943 shares traded. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has risen 8.34% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.34% the S&P500.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62M for 25.67 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waste Management has $12000 highest and $103 lowest target. $112.25’s average target is -4.10% below currents $117.05 stock price. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 11 to “Hold”. UBS downgraded the shares of WM in report on Thursday, April 4 to “Neutral” rating.

