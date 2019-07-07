Psagot Investment House LTD Continues to Hold Holding in Conagra Brands (CAG); Raymond James & Associates Has Boosted Stake in Newmont Mng (NEM) as Stock Declined

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 75.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 81,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 189,547 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78 million, up from 108,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $38.42. About 6.58M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 1547.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 167,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,900 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 4.01 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 21/05/2018 – Conagra Brands CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 11 Months; 11/04/2018 – USDA: CONAGRA RECALLS SALISBURY STEAK ON POSSIBLE CONTAMINATION; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 20/04/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF $0.2125 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA: TRANSPORTATION COSTS WERE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Lenny Succeeds Steven F. Goldstone; 22/04/2018 – DJ Conagra Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAG); 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Finance Assoc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Cibc Asset Management reported 0.22% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications holds 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 72 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Llc invested in 6,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 43,725 are owned by Arga Inv Lp. Carmignac Gestion owns 6.14 million shares for 2.56% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 200 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 776,714 shares. Chevy Chase Tru holds 728,614 shares. Moreover, Korea Investment Corp has 0.08% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 516,312 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring invested in 464,525 shares. Boston Prtnrs holds 0% or 59,812 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.58M shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Stocks Pull Back But Eye Weekly Wins – Schaeffers Research” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barrick, Newmont launch Nevada Gold Mines – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Assessing Whether Newmont Goldcorp Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Newmont’s Q1 Remains Lackluster; Full Year Outlook Turns Bright Following Goldcorp And Nevada Deals – Forbes” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Mining in Argentina: From Frontier to Emerging Mineral Resource Market – Investing News Network” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $301,788 activity. Gottesfeld Stephen P sold 3,500 shares worth $122,605. On Friday, February 1 Palmer Thomas Ronald sold $42,663 worth of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 1,250 shares.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 34,545 shares to 55,256 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (ACWV) by 3,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,918 shares, and cut its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $299,865 was bought by GREGOR JOIE A. Arora Anil bought $48,096 worth of stock or 1,600 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 1,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Advisers Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus stated it has 107,227 shares. 11,371 are held by Burney. Colonial Tru Advsrs owns 12,650 shares. First Lp has 0.12% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 2.20 million shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 555,459 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Argi Svcs owns 87,454 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 60,148 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Laurion Capital Limited Partnership owns 335,265 shares. Private Trust Communication Na invested in 7,563 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Farmers Merchants Invs accumulated 0.02% or 13,451 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.01% stake. Swiss Fincl Bank stated it has 0.06% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Conagra Analysts React To Q4 Miss: ‘We View These Issues As Temporary’ – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Conagra Brands Recognized As One Of The 50 Most Community-Minded Companies In The United States – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Healthy Choice Power Bowls Launch New Grain-Free Varieties – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “INO, MBT and IGC among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “5 Plant-Based Meat Makers That Could Give Beyond Meat A Run For Its Money – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 93,678 shares to 1.68M shares, valued at $51.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares France (EWQ) by 203,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.26M shares, and cut its stake in Russell2000(Iwm (IWM).