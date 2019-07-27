Psagot Investment House LTD Boosted Fedex Corp(Fdx) (FDX) Stake; Schafer Cullen Capital Management Boosted Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Stake

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased Fedex Corp(Fdx) (FDX) stake by 2.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Psagot Investment House Ltd acquired 1,669 shares as Fedex Corp(Fdx) (FDX)’s stock declined 7.05%. The Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 76,286 shares with $13.84M value, up from 74,617 last quarter. Fedex Corp(Fdx) now has $45.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $174.94. About 1.98M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 20/03/2018 – FedEx To Place 500 Locations In Walmart Stores — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 02/04/2018 – FedEx cyberattacks wanted to destroy more than just money, experts say; 14/03/2018 – Sen. Corker: Corker Applauds FedEx Memphis Hub Announcement; 20/03/2018 – KOIN News: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from Austin to; 20/03/2018 – FDX: U.S. TAX REFORM BENEFITS TO BE PARTLY OFFSET BY TARIFFS; 20/03/2018 – FDX: WILL RECOVER BY 4TH QTR TNT VOLUME LOST AFTER CYBERATTACK; 21/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Exclusive photos show the Austin bombing suspect dropping off suspicious packages at a FedEx

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) stake by 6.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired 100,450 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc holds 1.64 million shares with $132.58M value, up from 1.54 million last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp. now has $316.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil profits jump 16% on oil rebound; 29/03/2018 – Federal Judge Dismisses Exxon Lawsuit Against Climate-Change Probes; 05/03/2018 – Exxon-led consortium, Spain’s Repsol submit interest in Greek oil and gas tenders; 07/04/2018 – SABIC SEES GROWTH FROM JVS WITH EXXON, ARAMCO, SHENHUA; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Pleas for Bailout, Exxon Bids High: Energy Wrap; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS ENDS SPEECH, BEGINS VOTING PROCEDURES; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO SUPPORT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased Spdr Series Trust (XOP) stake by 93,678 shares to 1.68M valued at $51.63M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hedj Us (HEDJ) stake by 5,669 shares and now owns 348,313 shares. Ishares Dj (Itb (ITB) was reduced too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $318,546 activity. Inglis John C had bought 600 shares worth $100,614. Shares for $419,160 were sold by MERINO JOHN L.

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx had 37 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18000 target in Wednesday, June 26 report. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, March 20. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, June 26. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has 0.32% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 8,033 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 10,000 shares. Country State Bank invested in 51 shares. 1,395 are owned by Plancorp Lc. 34,911 were reported by Malaga Cove Ltd. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 7,700 shares in its portfolio. 15,031 are held by Addenda. Chesley Taft Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 4,830 shares. Ellington Gp Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.61% or 18,400 shares. Bangor State Bank owns 6,833 shares. Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Lc accumulated 4,545 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Vermont-based Clean Yield Group Inc has invested 0.12% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 73,611 were accumulated by Heritage Investors Mgmt. Martin Tn stated it has 0.27% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Tuesday, February 26. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $87 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, July 18 to “Sector Perform” rating. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy”. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Mizuho. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $80 target in Wednesday, April 3 report.

