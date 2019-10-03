Psagot Investment House LTD Boosted Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Holding By $369,600; Power REIT (PW) Has 3.5 Sentiment

Power REIT (PW) investors sentiment increased to 3.5 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 2.75, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 7 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 2 sold and decreased stock positions in Power REIT. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 431,254 shares, up from 199,251 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Power REIT in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 0 Increased: 2 New Position: 5.

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) stake by 442.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Psagot Investment House Ltd acquired 8,400 shares as Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY)’s stock declined 14.73%. The Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 10,300 shares with $456,000 value, up from 1,900 last quarter. Bottomline Tech Del Inc now has $1.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $37.46. About 153,549 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased Fund Type(Gxc (GXC) stake by 123,565 shares to 855,892 valued at $81.82M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares( Aaxj (AAXJ) stake by 175,992 shares and now owns 474,027 shares. Nike(Nke) (NYSE:NKE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold EPAY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Group Inc has 0% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 17,100 shares. Intll Grp Inc holds 31,556 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. American Capital owns 36,745 shares. Rothschild & Asset Management Us stated it has 732,407 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Moreover, Susquehanna Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Eagle Boston Invest Mngmt reported 1.63% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). 13,485 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insur New York. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 49,929 shares. Kames Cap Public Limited Co stated it has 570,398 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 12,190 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Northern Corp reported 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). 119,502 are owned by American Century. New York-based D E Shaw Co Inc has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Fdx Advsrs reported 0.01% stake. Us Bancshares De accumulated 4,564 shares.

The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About shares traded. Power REIT (PW) has risen 49.87% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.87% the S&P500.