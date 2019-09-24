Ps Business Pks Calif (PSB) Shareholder Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Lowered Holding by $1.88 Million as Share Price Rose; Community Bank Of Raymore Increased At&T (T) Holding by $495,000

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (PSB) by 60.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 11,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.62% . The institutional investor held 7,212 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, down from 18,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $181.66. About 23,265 shares traded. PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) has risen 39.60% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PSB News: 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q EPS $1.69; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N – QTRLY TOTAL RENTAL INCOME $103.8 MLN VS $100.1 MLN; 18/04/2018 – PS Business Parks: Net Proceeds After Transaction Costs About $73.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ PS Business Parks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSB); 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 16/04/2018 Moody’s Affirms Ps Business Parks’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N QUARTERLY FFO SHR $1.59

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 612,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.53M, up from 597,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.46. About 12.76 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT WAS CONTACTED BY THE SPECIAL COUNSEL’S OFFICE IN 2017 ABOUT COHEN PAYMENTS -STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $6 BLN MATURING IN 2048, PRICED AT T PLUS 205 BASIS POINTS; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$5.75 BLN; 05/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio expects IPO to raise up to $653 mln; 11/05/2018 – Amy Tennery: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 30/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) & Lead Plaint; 30/04/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Deal at Crossroads as Judge Hears Final Pitches; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N – MADE THIS DECISION BASED ON CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 28.11 million shares. Diversified reported 0.05% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Lifeplan Grp has 0.22% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 13,638 shares. 26,310 are owned by Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corp. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.37% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Accredited, Minnesota-based fund reported 17,087 shares. 9,425 are held by Front Barnett Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company. 2.06M were accumulated by Comerica Financial Bank. 11,120 were accumulated by Ima Wealth. Norway-based Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Matrix Asset Advisors Ny reported 2.14% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ww Asset Management reported 578,672 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Wi accumulated 7,728 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt accumulated 70 shares. Homrich And Berg invested 1.32% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold PSB shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 19.01 million shares or 0.90% less from 19.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Swiss Comml Bank accumulated 0.01% or 38,208 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 47,054 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 3,527 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.12% in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Service Automobile Association owns 6,777 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested in 0% or 4,531 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. State Street Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.17 million shares in its portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 10,697 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 26,033 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) for 1,000 shares. Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0.04% in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 6,647 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Menta Cap Ltd Llc owns 5,555 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio.

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $846.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 88,700 shares to 206,249 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO) by 213,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 424,419 shares, and has risen its stake in National Storage Affiliates.