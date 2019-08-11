Ps Business Pks Calif (PSB) Shareholder Mackay Shields Has Increased Its Holding by $1.09 Million; As Zoetis (ZTS) Share Value Rose, Ajo LP Has Boosted Holding

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (PSB) by 437.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.62% . The institutional investor held 8,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $175.35. About 102,075 shares traded. PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) has risen 39.60% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PSB News: 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120; 16/04/2018 Moody’s Affirms Ps Business Parks’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 18/04/2018 – PS Business Parks: Net Proceeds After Transaction Costs About $73.3M; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q EPS $1.69; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N QUARTERLY FFO SHR $1.59; 19/04/2018 – DJ PS Business Parks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSB); 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N – QTRLY TOTAL RENTAL INCOME $103.8 MLN VS $100.1 MLN

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Zoetis (ZTS) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 48,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.00M, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Zoetis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $125.07. About 1.66M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 116,189 shares to 116,398 shares, valued at $18.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Performance Food Grp by 761,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,374 shares, and cut its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $563,255 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 11,655 shares to 15,727 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 21,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,615 shares, and cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).