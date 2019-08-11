PS Business Parks (PSB) to pay $1.05 on Sep 27, 2019; WD 40 Co Has 1.39 Sentiment

WD 40 Co (WDFC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 117 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 84 decreased and sold their holdings in WD 40 Co. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 11.86 million shares, down from 13.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding WD 40 Co in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 59 Increased: 88 New Position: 29.

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) is expected to pay $1.05 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:PSB) shareholders before Sep 11, 2019 will receive the $1.05 dividend. PS Business Parks Inc’s current price of $175.35 translates into 0.60% yield. PS Business Parks Inc’s dividend has Sep 12, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.49% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $175.35. About 94,849 shares traded. PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) has risen 39.60% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PSB News: 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q EPS $1.69; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N QUARTERLY FFO SHR $1.59; 16/04/2018 Moody’s Affirms Ps Business Parks’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – PS Business Parks: Net Proceeds After Transaction Costs About $73.3M; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N – QTRLY TOTAL RENTAL INCOME $103.8 MLN VS $100.1 MLN; 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120; 19/04/2018 – DJ PS Business Parks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSB)

Analysts await WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 22.33% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.03 per share. WDFC’s profit will be $17.30 million for 36.81 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by WD-40 Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd holds 5.81% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company for 338,109 shares. Capital Management Associates Ny owns 4,850 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 1.22% invested in the company for 257,713 shares. The Massachusetts-based Redwood Investments Llc has invested 0.99% in the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 52,240 shares.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. The company has market cap of $2.55 billion. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. It has a 37.6 P/E ratio. The firm also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike market under the GT85 brand.

The stock increased 1.49% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $185.5. About 64,679 shares traded. WD-40 Company (WDFC) has risen 13.16% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial space. The company has market cap of $4.81 billion. The Firm defines ?flex? space as buildings that are configured with a combination of office and warehouse space and can be designed to fit a number of uses (including office, assembly, showroom, laboratory, light manufacturing and warehouse space). It has a 43.06 P/E ratio.

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial space. The company has market cap of $4.81 billion. The Firm defines ?flex? space as buildings that are configured with a combination of office and warehouse space and can be designed to fit a number of uses (including office, assembly, showroom, laboratory, light manufacturing and warehouse space). It has a 43.06 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.69, from 1.91 in 2018Q4.