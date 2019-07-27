PS Business Parks Inc. (PSB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:YRIV)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE:PSB) and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:YRIV). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PS Business Parks Inc. 156 11.52 N/A 5.58 28.18 Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of PS Business Parks Inc. and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of PS Business Parks Inc. and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PS Business Parks Inc. 0.00% 19.1% 7.4% Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

PS Business Parks Inc. is 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.54. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited has a 3.21 beta and it is 221.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for PS Business Parks Inc. and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PS Business Parks Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of PS Business Parks Inc. is $133, with potential downside of -25.22%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.9% of PS Business Parks Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.3% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited are owned by institutional investors. PS Business Parks Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PS Business Parks Inc. 2.2% 4.56% 7.48% 14.66% 33.61% 20.09% Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 2.07% -41.19% 46.23% -92.51% -80.4% -77.58%

For the past year PS Business Parks Inc. has 20.09% stronger performance while Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited has -77.58% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors PS Business Parks Inc. beats Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited.

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns, operates, acquires and develops commercial properties primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial space. The firm was formerly known as Public Storage Properties XI, Inc. PS Business Parks, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Glendale, California.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is based in New York, New York.