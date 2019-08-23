PS Business Parks Inc. (PSB)’s Financial Results Comparing With UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE:PSB) and UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PS Business Parks Inc. 161 11.33 N/A 4.06 43.11 UMH Properties Inc. 13 3.62 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PS Business Parks Inc. and UMH Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PS Business Parks Inc. and UMH Properties Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PS Business Parks Inc. 0.00% 21.5% 8.4% UMH Properties Inc. 0.00% -15.1% -2.7%

Risk & Volatility

PS Business Parks Inc. has a beta of 0.47 and its 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. UMH Properties Inc.’s 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.63 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for PS Business Parks Inc. and UMH Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PS Business Parks Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 UMH Properties Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

PS Business Parks Inc.’s downside potential is -23.98% at a $133 average price target. Meanwhile, UMH Properties Inc.’s average price target is $19.5, while its potential upside is 58.92%. Based on the results delivered earlier, UMH Properties Inc. is looking more favorable than PS Business Parks Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.1% of PS Business Parks Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.4% of UMH Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of PS Business Parks Inc.’s shares. Competitively, UMH Properties Inc. has 8.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PS Business Parks Inc. -0.82% 4.09% 11.62% 21.8% 39.6% 33.59% UMH Properties Inc. 1.54% 6.48% -5.87% -5.67% -11.86% 11.06%

For the past year PS Business Parks Inc. was more bullish than UMH Properties Inc.

Summary

PS Business Parks Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors UMH Properties Inc.

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns, operates, acquires and develops commercial properties primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial space. The firm was formerly known as Public Storage Properties XI, Inc. PS Business Parks, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Glendale, California.

UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It leases manufactured home spaces to private manufactured home owners, as well as leases homes to residents. The firm invests in the real estate markets of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Tennessee. In addition, it invests in debt and equity securities of REITs. United Mobile Homes was incorporated in 1968. The company was formerly known as United Mobile Homes, Inc. UMH Properties is based in Freehold, New Jersey.