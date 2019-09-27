PS Business Parks Inc. (PSB)’s Financial Results Comparing With PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE:PSB) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PS Business Parks Inc. 178 0.00 20.01M 4.06 43.11 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 22 0.75 65.43M 2.32 9.51

Demonstrates PS Business Parks Inc. and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has lower revenue and earnings than PS Business Parks Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. PS Business Parks Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PS Business Parks Inc. 11,210,084.03% 21.5% 8.4% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 296,869,328.49% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

PS Business Parks Inc. has a 0.47 beta, while its volatility is 53.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 0.6 beta and it is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

PS Business Parks Inc. and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PS Business Parks Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 0 2 3.00

The downside potential is -1.13% for PS Business Parks Inc. with consensus price target of $180. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust on the other hand boasts of a $23 consensus price target and a 3.37% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust appears more favorable than PS Business Parks Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PS Business Parks Inc. and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust are owned by institutional investors at 74.1% and 67.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.6% of PS Business Parks Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.1% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PS Business Parks Inc. -0.82% 4.09% 11.62% 21.8% 39.6% 33.59% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -0.09% 0.96% 4.9% 10.09% 14.62% 18.31%

For the past year PS Business Parks Inc. has stronger performance than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Summary

On 9 of the 14 factors PS Business Parks Inc. beats PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns, operates, acquires and develops commercial properties primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial space. The firm was formerly known as Public Storage Properties XI, Inc. PS Business Parks, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Glendale, California.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Correspondent Production and Investment Activities. The Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Investment Activities segment invests in mortgage-related assets, which include distressed mortgage loans, excess servicing spread, real estate acquired in settlement of loans, real estate held for investment, mortgage servicing rights, small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans, and credit risk transfer agreements. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.