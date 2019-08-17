PS Business Parks Inc. (PSB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE:PSB) and Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PS Business Parks Inc. 160 11.44 N/A 4.06 43.11 Great Ajax Corp. 14 4.57 N/A 1.06 13.14

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PS Business Parks Inc. and Great Ajax Corp. Great Ajax Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than PS Business Parks Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. PS Business Parks Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Great Ajax Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PS Business Parks Inc. 0.00% 21.5% 8.4% Great Ajax Corp. 0.00% 9.2% 1.8%

Risk and Volatility

PS Business Parks Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.47 beta. From a competition point of view, Great Ajax Corp. has a 0.8 beta which is 20.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for PS Business Parks Inc. and Great Ajax Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PS Business Parks Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Great Ajax Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -24.70% for PS Business Parks Inc. with consensus target price of $133.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PS Business Parks Inc. and Great Ajax Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 74.1% and 76.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of PS Business Parks Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of Great Ajax Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PS Business Parks Inc. -0.82% 4.09% 11.62% 21.8% 39.6% 33.59% Great Ajax Corp. -0.43% 0.8% -1.9% 8.33% 4.92% 15.89%

For the past year PS Business Parks Inc. was more bullish than Great Ajax Corp.

Summary

PS Business Parks Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Great Ajax Corp.

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns, operates, acquires and develops commercial properties primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial space. The firm was formerly known as Public Storage Properties XI, Inc. PS Business Parks, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Glendale, California.