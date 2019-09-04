PS Business Parks Inc. (PSB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE:PSB) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PS Business Parks Inc. 163 11.94 N/A 4.06 43.11 Brandywine Realty Trust 15 4.58 N/A 0.50 29.50

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Brandywine Realty Trust appears to has lower revenue and earnings than PS Business Parks Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. PS Business Parks Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Brandywine Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PS Business Parks Inc. and Brandywine Realty Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PS Business Parks Inc. 0.00% 21.5% 8.4% Brandywine Realty Trust 0.00% 7.6% 3.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.47 shows that PS Business Parks Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Brandywine Realty Trust on the other hand, has 0.92 beta which makes it 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

PS Business Parks Inc. and Brandywine Realty Trust Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PS Business Parks Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Brandywine Realty Trust 1 0 1 2.50

PS Business Parks Inc. has a -27.84% downside potential and an average target price of $133. Competitively the average target price of Brandywine Realty Trust is $16.75, which is potential 15.44% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Brandywine Realty Trust appears more favorable than PS Business Parks Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PS Business Parks Inc. and Brandywine Realty Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.1% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of PS Business Parks Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Brandywine Realty Trust has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PS Business Parks Inc. -0.82% 4.09% 11.62% 21.8% 39.6% 33.59% Brandywine Realty Trust -0.14% 2.36% -3.66% -3.02% -8.27% 14.61%

For the past year PS Business Parks Inc. was more bullish than Brandywine Realty Trust.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors PS Business Parks Inc. beats Brandywine Realty Trust.

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns, operates, acquires and develops commercial properties primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial space. The firm was formerly known as Public Storage Properties XI, Inc. PS Business Parks, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Glendale, California.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties. Brandywine Realty Trust was founded in 1994 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.